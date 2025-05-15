William Ruto: Diplomatic charmer prone to occasional blunders

President William Ruto and his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb at State House, Nairobi. President Stubb is accompanied by First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb and a business delegation are on the first visit by a Finnish Head of State to Kenya. [PCS]

President William Ruto is a lesson in contradiction. Occasionally, he makes a diplomatic gaffe that paints him as aloof. Then he pulls off moves that show him to be quite the charmer.

On Monday, the President rolled out the red carpet for Finland President Alexander Stubb, who departed Kenya yesterday after a three-day state visit.