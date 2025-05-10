We are at crossroads, Raila hints at cracks in deal with Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga at a funeral in Homa Bay county. [File, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has told off critics claiming that the agreement between his party and UDA was meant to betray his supporters.

The ODM chief, who has been compelled to defend his union with Kenya Kwanza, questioned what was wrong with having a handshake.

Odinga was speaking in Simenya, Ugunja, Siaya county during the burial ceremony of Standard Radio Presenter Edward Kwach whom he said was a friend to his late son Fidel Odinga.

"There has been a lot of noise, criticism about my decision to have a handshake with President William Ruto. I want my supporters to know that I would never have a handshake to betray you," he said.

He added, "We are at a crossroads, but we are moving on. We must move forward."

The ODM leader noted that any MoU he signs is always for the benefit of his supporters and is meant to take them forward.

While speaking in proverbs,Mr Odinga told his supporters that when they see a lot of dark clouds gathering, they must know it is a sign of heavy rains.

He asked his supporters to focus on a better future and forget about the things that have happened in the past.

"I know exactly where we are going. I also know that a lot has happened in the past, but I urge you to focus. All those things that have happened are small," he added.

He noted that , despite the numerous political tides he was well aware of where he is taking his supporters.

Mr Odinga's sentiments come at a time when there is persistent squabbles between his allies over the so-called broad-based government.

Mr Odinga's ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Cabinet secretaries serving in President Ruto's government have clashed over the party's position in support of broadbased government.

Sifuna has acknowledged that there are ideological differences within the party over their union with Ruto.

Similarly, Raila's long-term confidant, Siaya governor James Orengo, has also been one of the voices of dissent questioning the decision to team up with President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza.

In Nyanza, the backbone of Raila support, sections of supporters have also been questioning the decision by the ODM chief to work with Ruto.

They claim the president has failed to address pressing concerns in the economy and instead has embarked on early campaigns with an aim of seeking reelection in 2027.

Last week, it took intense mobilization by UDA and ODM leaders to make the president's visit to Migori a success. But still, a shoe-throwing incident in Kehancha as well as pockets of jeers, clouded the visit in some stops.