Mutua denies ties to recruitment agencies in job row

By Sharon Wanga | May. 6, 2025
Labour CS Alfred Mutua before the Senate's Committee on Labour and Social Welfare chaired by Julius Murgor in regards to various recruitment agencies implicated in the ongoing diaspora jobs program.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]


Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has dismissed claims that his ministry is connected to recruitment agencies sending Kenyans abroad for jobs.

Appearing before the Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on Tuesday, May 6, Mutua clarified that confusion had arisen over the terms of available job offers, particularly in Qatar.

“The jobs available in Qatar were for a one-year period and were based on placements at different times. We received slightly over 1,000 job offers for the candidates,” said Mutua.

He explained that the ministry faced challenges with a Qatari company coordinating placements across the Middle East and North African regions, which complicated recruitment.

“We faced a small problem; some of the job offers that came to my attention did not meet the standards I expected,” noted Mutua.

The Cabinet secretary said he had also pushed for improved salaries after initial offers were deemed too low, which delayed final agreements with employers.

“All individuals who chose not to travel have been refunded their money, excluding the medical fee, since costs are incurred for medical tests such as X-rays and blood work,” explained Mutua.

He told the committee that some recruits have already travelled but many remain grounded because of documentation delays, insufficient travel funds, failed medical tests, or a change of heart.

“While some have already traveled, most have not due to challenges in the documentation process, lack of sufficient funds for travel expenses, failed medical tests, and changes of heart from job seekers considering offers abroad,” said Mutua.

Mutua said his office continues to monitor the situation to ensure all recruits are treated fairly.

