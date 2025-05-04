The Standard

President Ruto hit with flying shoes in Migori

By Sharon Wanga | May. 4, 2025
President William Ruto was on Sunday hit with a flying shoe while addressing a crowd in Kuria, Migori County.

In a viral video, the President while addressing a large crowd in Kuria standing on a raised dice narrowly escaped the shoe aimed at his face.

In the midst of making his speech, a black shoe could be seen flying from the crowd directly targeting his face, but the president quickly blocked it with his left hand.

The shoe then flew over his head falling at the back.

President Ruto who was speaking about lowering the cost of living was quickly forced to cut short his speech.

“Kwanza tupunguze garama ya…”

The president had just begun his three day tour in Migori County today.

