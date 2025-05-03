The Standard

Four filmmakers linked to 'Blood Parliament' expose arrested

By Betty Njeru | May. 3, 2025

 

Protestors along Kimathi Street in Nairobi during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.  [File, Standard]

Four filmmakers linked to the BBC documentary Blood Parliament have been arrested in Nairobi.

Three of them, namely Nicholas Gichuki, Brian Adagala and Mark Karubiu, were taken into custody early Saturday at their studio in Karen.

The identity of the fourth filmmaker is yet to be confirmed.

The filmmakers are reportedly being held at Muthaiga and Pangani police stations in Nairobi.

Their arrests come just days after the BBC released a 40-minute investigation revealing how Kenyan security forces opened fire on anti-tax protesters outside Parliament in June 2024, killing and injuring several people.

Related Topics

Blood Parliament BBC Expose Gen Z-led Protests Deadly Occupy Parliament Protests
.

Latest Stories

Four filmmakers linked to 'Blood Parliament' expose arrested
Four filmmakers linked to 'Blood Parliament' expose arrested
National
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Matiang'i declares 2027 top seat bid, vows to solve country's woes
Politics
By Stanley Ongwae
4 hrs ago
Petition filed to stop MPs from processing CDF Bill
National
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

House of extortion: MPs minting millions in 'rent-seeking' moves
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
House of extortion: MPs minting millions in 'rent-seeking' moves
MPs earn the highest for resting the most
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
MPs earn the highest for resting the most
Kaluma and 'KJ' are smart in their own ways
By Mark Oloo 4 hrs ago
Kaluma and 'KJ' are smart in their own ways
State to revive Nairobi financial hub plan after stuttering start
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
State to revive Nairobi financial hub plan after stuttering start
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved