Radio icon Edward Kwach dies at 52

The late Edward Kwach at the Spice FM studios.

Standard Group journalist and radio icon Edward Kwach has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by family spokesperson Michael Okwiri, the family announced that Kwach passed away on the night of Monday, April 28, following weeks of medical care.

He had been battling a case of meningitis until his demise.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey… He touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the airwaves,” the family said.

Kwach recently appealed for blood donations, drawing support from fans and colleagues in the media industry.

At Standard Group, he hosted the Spice Drive program on Spice FM.

Kwach was a known figure in Kenya’s radio scene for over two decades.