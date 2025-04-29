The Standard

Radio icon Edward Kwach dies at 52

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 29, 2025
The late Edward Kwach at the Spice FM studios.

Standard Group journalist and radio icon Edward Kwach has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by family spokesperson Michael Okwiri, the family announced that Kwach passed away on the night of Monday, April 28, following weeks of medical care.

He had been battling a case of meningitis until his demise. 

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Carey… He touched the lives of many through his voice and presence on the airwaves,” the family said. 

Kwach recently appealed for blood donations, drawing support from fans and colleagues in the media industry.

At Standard Group, he hosted the Spice Drive program on Spice FM.

Kwach was a known figure in Kenya’s radio scene for over two decades.

Related Topics

Edward Kwach Spice FM Presenter Spice Drive Edward Kwach Dies
.

Latest Stories

All gambling advertisements suspended for 30 days
All gambling advertisements suspended for 30 days
National
By Esther Nyambura
13 mins ago
Why Shabana could rattle title hopefuls Police, Tusker and Gor
Sports
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
Arteta faces Champions League battle against mentor Enrique
Football
By AFP
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kenyans lost millions in CS Mutua's overseas jobs deal
By Edwin Nyarangi 57 mins ago
How Kenyans lost millions in CS Mutua's overseas jobs deal
Diver recalls 12 days of gruelling rescue, recovery mission after ferry disaster
By Patrick Beja 57 mins ago
Diver recalls 12 days of gruelling rescue, recovery mission after ferry disaster
Echoes of Mtongwe ferry tragedy: Survivors' three decades quest for justice
By Patrick Beja 57 mins ago
Echoes of Mtongwe ferry tragedy: Survivors' three decades quest for justice
Is Kenya losing its economic power to EAC neighbours?
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Is Kenya losing its economic power to EAC neighbours?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved