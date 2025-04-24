Ruto secures deal to extend Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba

President William Ruto and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. [Ruto, X]

Kenya and China have signed 20 Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation frameworks covering major sectors including trade, education, digital economy, and infrastructure.

President William Ruto and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Thursday where they announced a raft of bilateral agreements and economic deals aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations.

In the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Nairobi and Beijing, China committed to financing and supporting major infrastructure projects, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Malaba, the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway upgrade, the Eldoret and Kiambu bypasses, and the construction of the Nithi Bridge.

The Rironi-Mau Summit road had been awarded to a consortium of French firms.

During the visit, Ruto also secured commitments for enhanced Public-Private Partnerships to drive investment in infrastructure, with China opening avenues for increased private-sector participation.

The two leaders also discussed the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Kenya’s development agenda.

"This cooperation cements Kenya’s role as a key Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and regional logistics partner while integrating East Africa’s transportation network and enhancing intra-regional trade," a statement from State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed read in part.

The two nations agreed to expand cooperation in digital connectivity through Kenya’s National Digital Superhighway Programme and pledged joint efforts in health, road, and water infrastructure.

Also to benefit from the strategic partnership is the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) III Project where China agreed to finance Nairobi's Intelligent Transport System, both aimed at boosting technical education and urban mobility.

Beijing also committed grants to bolster Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and invest in local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"In support of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, China pledged grants to improve hospital infrastructure and committed to private sector investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing," Hussein added.

At the same time, Ruto and Xi Jinping signed a Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for shared development, paving the way for a comprehensive trade deal to boost Kenyan exports like tea, coffee, avocado, and macadamia nuts into the Chinese market.

On his part, President Xi praised Kenya’s fiscal reforms and supported its debt management strategies, while both leaders reaffirmed commitments to peace, green energy, innovation, and a rules-based international order.

"President Xi lauded Kenya’s contribution to the UN Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. Both leaders emphasised the importance of a peaceful and rules-based international order," the statement added.

During the Kenya-China Private Sector Roundtable and Business Forum, the Head of State witnessed the signing of investment deals worth KSh137 billion, set to create over 28,000 jobs across sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism.

Projects include a Special Economic Zone in Kilifi and agricultural ventures in Kajiado and Baringo counties.

Ruto is scheduled to visit Fujian Province on Friday where he will engage with leading manufacturers in the tea and e-mobility sectors, continuing his push to attract investment into Kenya’s growing industrial base.