State to splash Sh33b on job creation for youths in three years

Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya interacting with youth and women during the Mashinani outreach program on MSME programs in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.[ Benjamin Sakwa]

The government plans to spend Sh33 billion to create job opportunities for a million youth in three years through the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector. The sector is managed by the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA).

Speaking at Musingu High School in Kakamega County on Monday, Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development Wycliffe Oparanya urged the youth to register for the government initiatives that will unlock opportunities.

“The government has a plan and goal to ensure at least one million youth get job opportunities in the next three years under various government programmes. This is a major project that we want to urge our youth to register so that they can get money for the business opportunities available, and the initiative will cost Sh33 billion with the sole aim of uplifting young people,” said Oparanya.