The Standard

Parliament endorses appointment of Ruku and Cheptumo as CSs

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 15, 2025
Parliamnet approved the nomination of Geoffrey Ruku as CS for Public Service and Hanna Cheptumo as CS for Gender.

The National Assembly has endorsed the appointment of two Cabinet nominees to lead critical government ministries, following recommendations by the Committee on Appointments.

In a report tabled before Parliament and signed by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also chairs the Committee, lawmakers approved  Geoffrey K. Kiringa Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes.

Hanna Wendot Cheptumo was also cleared to assume the role of Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage.

The approvals were made in accordance with Article 152(2) of the Constitution, the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, and the National Assembly’s Standing Orders.

Ruku, a former Member of Parliament with a background in governance and policy, is set to oversee reforms in the public sector and drive strategies aimed at aligning Kenya’s human capital development with national goals. 

Cheptumo, known for her advocacy in gender equity and cultural preservation, will take the helm of a ministry tasked with promoting gender inclusivity and advancing Kenya’s artistic and cultural sectors. 

Wetangula signed the Committee’s Fifth Report on April 15, with the National Assembly stamping its official receipt on the same day—marking the formal adoption of the recommendations.

The duo will now wait to officially assume office after their swearing-in ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Related Topics

Hanna Cheptumo Geoffrey Ruku Committee on Appointments
.

Latest Stories

Chaos in parliament over delayed CDF funds
Chaos in parliament over delayed CDF funds
National
By Sharon Wanga
30 mins ago
Parliament endorses appointment of Ruku and Cheptumo as CSs
Politics
By Mate Tongola
47 mins ago
Who is chasing
Cartoons
By Harry
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
By Kamau Muthoni 11 hrs ago
General Ogolla will: Sh150m to wife and children, good luck to relatives
Sh3.1b for Bukhungu Stadium project released, says parliamentary watchdog
By Benard Lusigi and Jackline Inyanji 1 day ago
Sh3.1b for Bukhungu Stadium project released, says parliamentary watchdog
'Sex for grades': Tales of university students forced into abusive transactional relationships
By Jacinta Mutura 1 day ago
'Sex for grades': Tales of university students forced into abusive transactional relationships
Gold and money deals: Are Kenya-RSF 'golden ties' fuelling the war in Sudan?
By Standard Team 1 day ago
Gold and money deals: Are Kenya-RSF 'golden ties' fuelling the war in Sudan?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved