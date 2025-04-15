Parliament endorses appointment of Ruku and Cheptumo as CSs

Parliamnet approved the nomination of Geoffrey Ruku as CS for Public Service and Hanna Cheptumo as CS for Gender.

The National Assembly has endorsed the appointment of two Cabinet nominees to lead critical government ministries, following recommendations by the Committee on Appointments.

In a report tabled before Parliament and signed by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who also chairs the Committee, lawmakers approved Geoffrey K. Kiringa Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes.

Hanna Wendot Cheptumo was also cleared to assume the role of Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage.

The approvals were made in accordance with Article 152(2) of the Constitution, the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, and the National Assembly’s Standing Orders.

Ruku, a former Member of Parliament with a background in governance and policy, is set to oversee reforms in the public sector and drive strategies aimed at aligning Kenya’s human capital development with national goals.

Cheptumo, known for her advocacy in gender equity and cultural preservation, will take the helm of a ministry tasked with promoting gender inclusivity and advancing Kenya’s artistic and cultural sectors.

Wetangula signed the Committee’s Fifth Report on April 15, with the National Assembly stamping its official receipt on the same day—marking the formal adoption of the recommendations.

The duo will now wait to officially assume office after their swearing-in ceremony at State House, Nairobi.