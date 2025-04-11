Passenger dies aboard KQ flight from New York to Nairobi

One of the Kenya Airways Boeing Dreamliner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Nairobi. July 26th,2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

An elderly passenger died on a Kenya Airways flight from New York to Nairobi after suffering a medical emergency mid-air.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 11, aboard flight KQ 003, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Entebbe International Airport in a bid to secure urgent medical attention.

According to Kenya Airways, the passenger collapsed at 8:40 a.m. Nairobi time, and the crew, assisted by three medical professionals on board, initiated emergency procedures using onboard medical equipment.

Despite their efforts, the passenger was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m., before the aircraft could land.

“Kenya Airways extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic event. Privacy and dignity for all involved remain our utmost priority,” KQ said in a statement.

The flight later resumed its journey and landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 10:27 a.m., where it was received by medical teams, airport security, and government officials.

Efforts to determine the cause of death per clinical protocols are ongoing.