Former Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi is new SHA Chief Executive

Former Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Former Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Her appointment follows the conclusion of interviews for the position, in which 12 candidates were shortlisted out of 92 applicants.

According to the Ministry of Health, Mwangangi brings more than 15 years of experience in universal health coverage (UHC), health systems governance, and resource mobilisation.

“With an exceptional track record of driving policy transformation and financing reforms in Kenya’s healthcare landscape, she is poised to lead SHA into the next chapter,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, announcing her appointment.

Until her appointment, Mwangangi served as Senior Health Systems Director at Amref Health Africa.

She rose to national prominence during her tenure as Health CAS in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, becoming a familiar face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mwangangi holds a master’s degree in health economics and policy from the University of Adelaide in Australia.

The policy and financing expert now replaces Robert Ingasira, who has served in an acting capacity since November 2024.

Ingasira was appointed on an interim basis following Elijah Wachira's suspension due to concerns related to his professional conduct and job performance.