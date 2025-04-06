The Standard

Five people killed after building collapses in Kisii County

By Mate Tongola and Rodgers Otiso | 48m ago

Five people have been confirmed dead following the incident. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Five people have been confirmed dead after a four-storey building under construction collapsed in Itierio area, Kisii County.

Authorities confirmed that one of the victims died en route to hospital, while the other was found under the rubble.

The structure, which was still under construction, caved in unexpectedly, burying an unknown number of individuals, including construction workers and nearby residents.

Emergency response teams from the police and the Kisii County Government were swiftly deployed to the scene and are currently conducting rescue operations. 

So far, several victims have been pulled from the debris and rushed to hospitals in Suneka and Kisii town.

More to follow....

