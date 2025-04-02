The Standard

Raila's personal bodyguard George Oduor is dead

By Mate Tongola | 2d ago

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with his long time aide George Oduor. [Courtesy]

George Oduor, a long term aide and bodyguard to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has passed away while undergoing treatment at Nairobi West Hospital.

A source close to Odinga confirmed Oduor’s death, stating that he had been hospitalized for the past two weeks.

"Yes, it is true we have lost him," the source told The Standard.

Oduor’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from political figures and close associates.

Among those mourning him is Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communications director Philip Etale and Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai.

Etale took to social media to express his grief, describing Oduor as a steadfast friend.

"This is one man who stood by me at all costs. I have lost a friend. Big bro. Rest easy, George. Wah!" he wrote.

