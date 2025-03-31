Kenyans are angry, but their leaders have other things to worry about

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is whisked away by security officers after he was attacked by goons during a football match between Harambee Stars and Gabon at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, on March 23, 2025. [File, Standard]

A lot played out last week that depicted a country in turmoil and getting consumed by anger. Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi lost her son, and some netizens went gaga.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya went to watch a football match at Nyayo National Stadium but got a hiding and was ejected unceremoniously by goons. 'Ruto must go' chants are becoming more popular than the national anthem, so much that Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Intelligence Service NIS weighed in.

President William Ruto unapologetically dug in, stretching the contest of wills between him and church leaders over cash donations in churches while worried Luhya leaders met Dr Ruto ahead of yet another Cabinet reshuffle in which CS Justin Muturi was jettisoned.

KDF and NIS have no business voicing opinions on political matters because Kenya is a democracy, not a military or police state despite police brutality, abductions and disappearances of government critics.

The two security agencies cannot give political lectures at a time the safety of Kenyans is threatened. Ideally, NIS should gather intelligence and advice the government. By now, it should have cleared the air on abductions and disappearances that have caused panic in the country. KDF's core responsibility is to protect the country against external aggression, yet Somalia's Al Shabaab militia walk in and out of Kenya at will, killing and abducting our security officers, administrators and civilians alike.

Hours before last week's reorganisation of Kenya Kwanza’s troubled government, Luhya leaders, acutely aware of shifting political dynamics that could upset the status quo, sought assurance from Ruto that the National Assembly Speaker's position would remain their preserve.

Their desperation missed the fact that Ruto is increasingly becoming a lame duck President in his first term. He is caught between fierce competing forces, all critical to his re-election bid in 2027 and whatever concerns him immediately is his survival, not that of Moses Wetang'ula or Musalia Mudavadi.

Besides, there is a new sheriff in town whose plans threaten to pull the rug from under top leaders from Mulembe nation. He is responsible for the tremors in Kenya Kwanza that have formed the broad-based government. The earthquake proper is yet to come, but its destruction path is already mapped. If Sheriff Raila Odinga gets accommodated in government, which is the end game anyway, the PCS position will become obsolete, or his.

Where will that leave Mudavadi, especially after he got rid of his political vehicle and bargaining power, the Amani National Congress, against good judgment? Wetang'ula is equally at a crossroads. First, ODM is circling, waiting for an opportunity to kick him out as the National Assembly Speaker following a court ruling that stripped Kenya Kwanza of the majority status in the assembly. The same court also directed Wetang'ula to choose between holding onto being the Ford-K party leader or being the Speaker because he cannot hold both. Something must give.

An MoU that secured Wetang'ula and Mudavadi plum jobs in government can be trashed by Ruto if it becomes an impediment to his plans. The worst that can happen in that eventuality is a court case. Of course, Wetang'ula has a large political constituency that could make perfunctory noise should he be axed, but that is just about it. The same can't be said about Mudavadi.

Ruto got very few votes in Vihiga while Bungoma delivered the highest in the entire western region. The reward for Bungoma in line with our political culture was the plum Health CS docket. It has since been taken away in a vortex of ineptitude.

Which is not to say the current Health CS Aden Duale is the magic wand we have all been waiting for. Doctors have objected to his appointment. Incoming PS, Dr Ouma Oluga, is a technocrat, a professional who plays by the rule book. On the other hand, Duale is a dyed-in-the-wool politician whose overriding concern is remaining on the right side of the appointing authority. The upheavals in the health sector could continue into the foreseeable future.