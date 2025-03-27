"What do you know about my son?", mother to missing officer in Haiti speaks

Jecinta Wanjiku Kabiru is overcome by gried following the disappearance of her son Benedict Kabiru who is serving in Haiti. [George Njunge, Standard]

The family of a Kenyan police officer reported missing in Haiti has asked the government to tell them what they know so far.

Benedict Kabiru, 31, was reported missing on Tuesday after an armed gang ambushed them as they tried to rescue one of the vehicles that had stuck in the mud.

Kabiru is part of the Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to restore peace.

According to a statement from MSS, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle got stuck in a ditch along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route in the Pont-Sonde area.

Two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles were dispatched to assist in the recovery. However, one of the MRAPs also got stuck, while the other developed mechanical issues.

"As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack,” said MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka, resulting in one Kenyan officer going unaccounted for.

The mission said specialised teams had been deployed to conduct a search operation as viral video indicated that the officer had died. Benedict Kabiru, Kenyan officer reported missing in Haiti after gang attack. [Courtesy]

Kabiru’s mother, Jecinta Wanjiku and wife, Maria Watima, said since then, they have tirelessly tried to get information in vain as unconfirmed reports from the Presidential Transitional Council (PTC) of Haiti indicated the officer was dead.

They said that on the day the video surfaced, the area chief accompanied six policemen who visited the home, breaking the news of the attack.

According to Jecinta, a single mother of two, all they were told is that her son had gone missing in Haiti.

“We got the report yesterday (Wednesday) but efforts to get to the truth of the matter have been futile as the chief and the officers did not have much to tell us,” said Jecinta adding, “We later went to Kikuyu Police Station where we did not get much information, we were told to wait as the station was also waiting to be furnished with details.”

In an interview, Jecinta said that although the photos circulating online and the video have caused them immense pain and sleepless nights watching her son go through such a painful ordeal, she still holds onto the belief that her son is alive.

She said the family has not received any information to the contrary.

“I have never had such a painful moment like now seeing those horrifying images. I believe that my son is still alive as communicated by police and urge those circulating the photos and video to desist and have some empathy on us,” she said.

While maintaining that the viral images and photos are tearing them apart, Jecinta said it was unfortunate that both Kabiru’s wife and child have been shown the photos too. Distraught Jecinta Wanjiku Kabiru (center) is supported by relatives at their Thamanda home following the disappearance of her son Benedict Kabiru who is serving in Haiti. [George Njunge, Standard]

Kabiru went missing on Tuesday at around 4:30pm after the attack linked to the Savien gang believed to have killed 26-year-old Tompoi, who was buried on March 19 at their Naserian home in Kajiado County.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyaga said the MSS, in collaboration with HNP, is actively conducting a search and rescue operation to locate the missing officer.

“We commend the National Police officers in Haiti, who remain committed to fulfilling the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission,” said Muchiri in a statement.

But Jecinta said the government should come out and state the clear position, in order to reduce the pain and anguish the family is undergoing.

“We strongly believe that Kabiru is alive and we invite the media here to cover him when he jets back. Am a single mother, Kabiru is our family pillar and strength, source of hope and joy. He has helped us in many ways like ensuring electricity is connected to our home as well as piped water. We kindly ask the government to have him back in one piece,” she said.

Kabiru was born in 1991 and recruited into National Police Service in 2015 where he was attached to the Border Patrol Unit, and has served in Marsabit and Turkana counties.

A staunch Catholic, Kabiru and his wife Maria are blessed with a 17-year-old daughter. Kabiru was among the first batch of officers deployed in Haiti in July last year.

Hanna Wambui Kabiru, an aunt, said the officer was in constant communication with the family.

She said that a few days before the incident, Kabiru had called and informed them that he had been transferred from the main town to another town.