Nairobi River, flooded with promises but filled with waste

For decades, the Nairobi River has been at the heart of grand restoration plans.

From successive administrations to ambitious urban renewal programmes, efforts to reclaim the heavily polluted waterway have become a recurring theme among leaders.

Yet, despite multiple launches, press conferences, and funding allocations, the river remains a festering reminder of unfulfilled pledges.

The latest attempt at its rehabilitation comes under President William Ruto’s administration, through the Nairobi Rivers Engineering Works—a large-scale initiative aiming to transform the river into a clean and functional part of the city’s ecosystem.

However, with at least three prior failed attempts under the Ruto administration, is this project a sincere commitment or just another political cash cow?

On Monday, President Ruto launched the latest phase of the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme in Kamukunji constituency with a promise of a 60-kilometre sewer line, 50,000 affordable housing units, and a host of infrastructural projects, including pedestrian and vehicular bridges, walkways, streetlights, parks, and modern markets along the river’s banks.

The President also committed to creating 30,000 jobs, primarily for young people, to facilitate waste removal, unclogging, and deepening of the river. Additionally, the project will include the construction of weir dams and wetlands to assist in water purification.

“I want to assure you that in under two years, we will transform Nairobi River into a recreation place,” Ruto said.

As part of the project’s employment drive, the Climate Worx Programme will absorb an additional 18,000 youths, bringing the total workforce engaged in the clean-up efforts to 40,000.

The initiative also aims to address soil erosion and enhance biodiversity through extensive tree planting along the riverbanks.

Another major environmental intervention is the rehabilitation of the Dandora dumpsite, which has long been a source of pollution in Nairobi.

According to the project scope, the initial phase of infrastructure development will cover 27.2 kilometres from Naivasha Road to Dandora Falls, before expanding to Mathare and Ngong River in later phases.

Same old, same old

This is not the first time President Ruto has made such commitments. Since taking office in 2022, he has launched at least three different Nairobi River clean-up initiatives.

In December 2, 2022 Ruto established the Nairobi Rivers Commission through gazette notice number 14891 with the mandate to reclaim Nairobi revers as integral components of the city’s blue and green infrastructure enhancing the urban environment and quality of life.

In September 12, 2024, President Ruto launched the Nairobi River Regeneration Project in Korogocho, and assured that the cleanup would happen in phases, starting on October 1, 2024, with 20,000 youths employed.

In the fiscal year 2024, the Nairobi River commission was allocated Sh357,990,341 under the state department for Devolution’s Devolution service programme.

While each launch has come with grand promises, the river remains clogged with waste, raw sewage, and industrial effluent.

Skepticism surrounds these repeated initiatives. Critics argue that the Nairobi River cleanup has become a political tool—a convenient public relations stunt that allows administrations to funnel money into questionable projects without tangible results.

Despite multiple high-profile initiatives, the river’s condition has barely changed. This raises concerns about mismanagement of funds, a lack of clear strategy, and a failure to address the root causes of pollution.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja previously emphasised the need for a Sh19 billion budget for a proper sewerage system. Meanwhile, the African Development Bank pledged Sh22 billion towards the same cause.

Sakaja highlighted the necessity of the 19 billion over five years to develop on effective sewerage infrastructure with Sh4.5 billion required in the short term and Sh6 billion in the medium term.

However, with billions already allocated, Kenyans are asking: where is the money going?

Experts argue that simply removing waste from the river will not solve the underlying issue. Without addressing the sources of pollution, including industrial waste dumping, poor sewage systems, and informal settlements along the riverbanks, the cleanup efforts will remain futile.