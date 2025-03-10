Oloo: Ruto-Raila agreement prioritises personal interests, ignores pre-election allies

Martin Oloo Lawyer and political analyst.[screen grab;spice FM]

The recent political pact between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sparked criticism over its legality and inclusivity.

Political analyst Martin Oloo said the agreement prioritises personal interests over coalition partners and was signed without involving pre- and post-election allies.

“Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had a pact with other parties in Azimio. To date, they have neither renounced nor withdrawn from those agreements. How does ODM, with a pre-election coalition, enter a new agreement without consulting its partners? There is a lie,” said Oloo during an interview on Spice FM on Monday.

He also questioned the role of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s coalition partners in the deal. “UDA has pre- and post-election partners. Where were those parties in these discussions?” he asked.

Oloo stressed the need for legal and political integrity in forming alliances. “Let ODM clean house with Azimio and UDA do the same with its coalition partners. We are not against the formation of new alliances, but it must be done legally while ensuring political and legal hygiene,” he stated.

His remarks come days after Ruto and Odinga signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, marking a new political arrangement between their parties.

During the event, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and his UDA counterpart Hassan Omar outlined key issues in the pact, including the full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which proposes key governance and electoral reforms.

Oloo raised concerns about the selective push for the NADCO report’s implementation, arguing that all parties involved in the original agreement should be consulted.

“The NADCO report was a multi-sectoral agreement between different parties. Why is ODM calling for its implementation while leaving out Wiper, Jubilee, and other coalition members who were part of the process?” he questioned.