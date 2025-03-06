The familiar names interested in IEBC Chairmanship job

Former CRJ Anne Amadi, former IEBC CEO James Oswago and Charles Nyachae have applied for IEBC top job.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel has published the names of 1,356 individuals who have applied to replace former chair Wafula Chebukati and his team.

Of these, thirty-seven (37) have applied for the chairperson position, while 1,319 are seeking one of the six commissioner seats.

Selection panel chairperson Nelson Makanda said they received 1,848 applications in total. However, 211 applicants submitted multiple applications, 91 failed to specify the position they were applying for, and fourteen (14) applied for roles that were not advertised.

“The total number of applications received is, therefore, 1,356. Names and detailed qualifications of all the applicants for the position of chairperson and member of the IEBC are available,” Makanda said in a newspaper notice.

A review of the list by The Standard identified several well-known figures, including former senior government officials, legal professionals, and public figures.

Anne Amadi

Amadi is the former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and served as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya since 1989.

She worked as a magistrate from 1991 to 1997 before practicing law privately in Mombasa between 1997 and 2003. She later served as Deputy Executive Director and Head of Litigation at the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Kenya.

Amadi holds Bachelor's and Master’s degrees in law, as well as a Master’s in criminal justice.

Before exiting the Judiciary, her law firm was linked to a gold scam, but she maintained that she had severed ties with the firm before taking up the role of Chief Registrar.

James Humprey Oswago

Better known as James Oswago, he was the former Chief Executive of the IEBC, a position he held until he was succeeded by Ezra Chiloba months before the 2017 General Election.

Oswago holds a Master's and a Bachelor's degree in arts, alongside a law degree.

He was embroiled in a corruption scandal involving the procurement of voter registration kits.

He and three co-accused were convicted and fined Sh15 million or sentenced to four years in prison. His appeal was unsuccessful.

Dr. Duncan Oburu Ojwang

Ojwang is the former dean of the School of Law at Africa Nazarene University and a legal analyst who has written opinion pieces for local publications for nearly a decade.

He was part of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process and was among four individuals appointed by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to provide technical assistance in bipartisan talks.

He holds a PhD and a Master’s degree in law.

Charles Ayako Nyachae

Nyachae, the son of veteran politician Simeon Nyachae, is a prominent lawyer and former public official.

Born in 1958, he holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of London, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of East Anglia, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Stirling.

He co-founded the law firm Nyachae and Ashitiva Advocates in 1986 and has served in various legal and governance institutions, including the Kenya Law Reform Commission and the International Commission of Jurists.

In 2018, he was appointed a judge of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

Jacob Ngwele Muvengei

Ngwele is the former Nairobi County Assembly clerk.

He holds degrees in law and commerce, as well as a postgraduate diploma in law.

During his tenure, he clashed with then-Speaker Beatrice Elachi in a dispute that divided Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and eventually ended up in court. He was later charged in a procurement scandal.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court ordered him to step aside pending the outcome of his case.

Patrick Lumumba Nyaberi

Nyaberi is the chairman of the National Environment Complaints Committee and a partner at Nyaberi and Co. Advocates.

He also serves as project manager at the International Centre for Environment, Social and Policy Studies (ICESPS).

He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in law and a PhD.

In 2022, he was shortlisted for the position of Supreme Court judge but was not selected, as Justice Isaac Lenaola was ultimately appointed.

Joy Brenda Mdivo

Mdivo is a legal analyst and frequent panelist on local television, known for her criticism of government operations.

She holds a diploma and a bachelor’s degree in law.

In December 2024, she was appointed chair of the Kenya Power Board, replacing Vivienne Yeda.

On social media platform X, she describes herself as “a friend, wife, mother, lawyer, activist, human rights defender, and believer in Jesus Christ.”

Francis Kakai Kissinger

Kissinger served as deputy chief registrar of the Judiciary from 2011 and briefly acted as chief registrar after the dismissal of Gladys Boss in 2013.

He left the Judiciary in 2014 following corruption allegations.

The Kenya Nuclear Regulation Authority describes him as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 21 years of experience.

He holds a master’s degree in law from Harvard Law School, a postgraduate diploma in international trade law from the University of Turin, and a Bachelor's degree in law from the University of Nairobi.

Kissinger has worked in electoral monitoring, governance, and human rights in six African countries, including Zambia, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.

Before joining the Judiciary, he worked with the German Technical Cooperation Agency (GTZ) and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU).

William Otieno Oketch

Oketch is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over 12 years of experience in litigation, governance, and public policy.

In 2020, former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru appointed him to chair the Media Complaints Commission for three years.

He holds a master's degree in public policy and management from Strathmore Business School, a Bachelor’s degree in law from Kampala International University, and a postgraduate diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

He previously applied for the position of chairperson at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), but former IEBC Chair Isaack Hassan was ultimately selected.

Lilian Manegene

Manegene describes herself as an independent legal practitioner.

She was one of the organisers of the 2016 protests advocating for women’s rights after a woman was publicly assaulted for her dressing.