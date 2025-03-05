We will explain SHA issues if given a chance-Health CS

Health CS Debra Barasa before the Committee on Appointments at the Mini Chambers, County Hall, Nairobi on August 1,2024 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has acknowledged the Auditor General’s report on discrepancies made when setting up the Social Health Authority (SHA) system.

This comes days after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu revealed five ways the State Department of Medical Services broke the law, when setting up the system.

In a press conference at SHA Headquarters on Wednesday, CS Barasa said the issues will be addressed in Parliament if given a chance.

“We are monitoring to ensure sustainability. Improving contributions from both the informal and formal sector will help with the sustainability. We are cognisant of the Auditor General’s report. The issues will be addressed in parliament if given a chance,” she said.

When asked whether the government owns or has control of SHA’s digital system, the CS brushed off the question and said ‘the president already addressed that’.

In response to the irregularities which are reported to exceed Sh100b, Acting SHA CEO Robert Ingasira says SHIF collections are deposited to six banks, adding that all outgoing funds directed toward hospital payments.

“Collections for SHIF go to six bank accounts; there is no single cent that goes somewhere else. The only amount that leaves these accounts goes into paying hospitals,”

The banks include Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), ABSA Bank Kenya, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Sidian BAnk, Equity Bank and Diamond Trust Bank.

A report filed by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, on state organs for the year 2023-2024 listed unbudgeted and non-competitive procurement, undefined scope of works, lack of agreements on payments, and unfavorable contract clauses as some of the shortcomings of SHA.

Additional Reporting by Gloria Milimu.