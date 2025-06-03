Inside the silent settlement that saw Weston Hotel claim public land

DP WIlliam Ruto makes the collars of East Africa court of justice Judge Charles Nyachae at his Karen residence office in Nairobi where they discussed matters of national interest and regional integration, linkages and how Kenya can make optimum gains from the five-member trade bloc through improved market efficiency with the East African Court of Justice. [FILe/Standard]

As police were teargassing, maiming, and killing Gen Z demonstrators protesting the controversial Finance Bill 2024 on the streets last June, lawyers for the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and President William Ruto were quietly drafting a deal to settle the protracted Lang’ata land dispute involving the Weston Hotel.

The agreement, which was filed in the Lands Court in Nairobi, brought an end to a high-stakes legal battle that had raged for five years between the aviation regulator and the Head of State.