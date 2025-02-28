Clinical officers criticise SHA job advert, demand inclusivity

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore. [File, Standard]

Clinical officers in the country have criticised a recent job advert by the Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming it lacks fairness.

According to Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary General, George Gobire, SHA’s website invited applicants to apply for 22 different positions by March 5, 2025. The advertisement outlines qualifications, key competencies, and skills required for each position.

However, Gibore argues that the requirements are discriminatory as they only apply to individuals holding a bachelor's or master's degree (or its equivalent) in medicine and surgery, pharmacy, dentistry, or public health, effectively excluding qualified health practitioners, including clinical officers.

“Your exclusionary criterion of recruitment is unlawful as it breaches the fundamental principles of fair labor practice under Article 41 of the Constitution of Kenya, Article 27 which guarantees the rights on freedom from discrimination in employment; as read together with Section 5 of the Employment Act which also guarantees the right to equality and freedom from discrimination in employment,” said Gibore in a statement.

Gibore further explains that the qualifications outlined in the advert would disadvantage clinical officers who possess the requisite expertise despite differences in educational qualifications.

For this reason, the union demands that the advertisement be withdrawn immediately and amended to include clinical medicine professionals as eligible candidates for the relevant positions.

Additionally, the union is calling for any ongoing recruitment processes to be suspended until corrective action is taken.

Failure to comply, Gibore warned, would lead to legal action against the authority.

“If our demands are not met within 7 days from the date of receipt hereof, we will institute appropriate legal action against you without further notice or reference to you whatsoever and at your own peril as to costs and other incidental consequences thereon. Be advised accordingly,” read the statement.