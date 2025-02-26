46 people killed in Sudan plane crash into residential area

The wreckage of transport plane that crashed on October 7, litters the ground on October 9 , 2012, west of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. [AFP]

Forty-six people were killed when a military transport plane crashed into a residential neighbourhood on the outskirts of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum state media office said Wednesday.

"After a final tally, the number of martyrs reached 46, with 10 injured," the office said in a statement about Tuesday night's crash.

The army-aligned health ministry had previously reported at least 19 dead.

"Search efforts are still ongoing to find the remaining martyrs under the rubble," the ministry said in a statement.