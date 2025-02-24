Missing British Campbell Scott's body found in Makueni

British businessman Campbell Scott.

The body of Campbell Scott, 58, a British businessman who went missing on February 17, during a workshop in a Nairobi hotel was on Monday morning positively identified at the Makueni County referral hospital Morgue.

On Saturday around 10am at Makongo forest, along Wote-Machakos road, boys who were grazing at sections near the road bumped into a decomposing body which had been badly mutilated.

The matter was then reported to Kivani location chief, Thomas Maitha who confirmed that the man had his eyes gouged out, ears cut, his hands tied from the back and entire body stashed in a sack.

“He appeared to have been tortured. The body which was in bad state, prompted us to escalate the matter further. In addition to the physical injuries, the killer(s) had tied his hands from the back, and stuffed the body in the sack which had been packed with ripe pineapples,” the local administrator told journalists.

On Monday morning, homicide detectives accompanied by international police (Interpol), visited the crime scene to piece together clues into the gruesome murder. At the scene, they collected pieces of pineapples.

They then proceeded to the morgue before conniving a meeting at the Makueni Police Station.

“It is him. A photo produced by those who knew him at the morgue plus the clothes he was wearing when he last disappeared matches,” a source who sought anonymity at the morgue revealed.

A detective also hinted to The Standard that the body lying at the morgue was that of the missing businessman from Dunfermline in Britain, who was a senior director with FICO, a data analytics company.

Before he went missing, Scott is reported to have been on a visit in Kenya to meet some senior business persons from United States, United Kingdom, and other countries from Africa to discuss about introduction of some products in market.

Police in Makueni refused to talk to journalists due to the weighty of the matter. However, The Standard has learned of various incidents involving dumping bodies in the county in the recent past.

The Briton was reported missing on February 17 after walking out of the JW Marriott Hotel in Westlands, where he was attending a three-day business workshop.

Police have since arrested two suspects in connection with the disappearance and subsequent murder of Scot was last seen at a club in Westlands before disappearing.

CCTV footage captured him leaving the JW Marriott Hotel with a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans before they boarded a taxi vehicle. Detectives traced and detained the taxi driver who ferried him that night, and a waiter from the club.

As the search went on, police interrogated and recorded statements from several workers at the JW Marriot Hotel. The body will be moved to Nairobi where a postmortem is expected to be conducted.