The Standard

Chebukati's family yet to decide on autopsy

By Okumu Modachi | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati's family led by spokesperson Erick Nyongesa at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to learn the cause of death of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, as the family has yet to decide whether to conduct a postmortem.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi on Friday, February 21, where Chebukati’s body is expected to be preserved, family spokesperson Erick Nyongesa Wafula said the decision would be made by Friday evening.

"Once the family has made a decision on whether they want to undertake a postmortem, and once the family has also had time to talk to the doctors, then we'll be able to explain to the country what may have caused his death," Nyongesa told journalists.

Wafula Chebukati's sons Jonathan (left) and Emmanuel Chebukati. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

According to the family, Chebukati died around 11pm on Thursday.

The 63-year-old, who had been unwell for some time, was admitted to a Nairobi hospital a week ago with undisclosed health complications.

Chebukati, the first IEBC chair to complete a full constitutional term, oversaw two general elections—2017 and 2022—as well as the repeat presidential election in 2017.

Wafula Chebukati's father at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The family has requested privacy during the mourning period.

"We are all deeply saddened by this loss. As the family comes to terms with it, we kindly ask everyone to respect our privacy during this very difficult time," Nyongesa said, flanked by Chebukati’s sons, Jonathan and Emmanuel Chebukati.

Related Topics

Wafula Chebukati Wafula Chebukati Ill Ex-IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Dead
.

Latest Stories

SDA woman's fiery warning to Chebukati over 2017 election rerun resurfaces: "Hapana jaribu"
SDA woman's fiery warning to Chebukati over 2017 election rerun resurfaces: "Hapana jaribu"
Entertainment
By Kevin Tunoi
10 mins ago
'Resilient:' How former President Uhuru remembers Chebukati
National
By Winfrey Owino
37 mins ago
Vera Sidika splashes over Sh1 million on makeup, flight, massage in luxurious American tour
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wafula Chebukati: The man who stoked controversy with praise and condemnation in equal measure
By Standard Digital 3 hrs ago
Wafula Chebukati: The man who stoked controversy with praise and condemnation in equal measure
The good, the bad and the ugly of Ruto's affordable housing projects
By Standard Team 5 hrs ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of Ruto's affordable housing projects
Who really owns E-Citizen?
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Who really owns E-Citizen?
How William Ruto's dalliance with RSF risks isolating Kenya
By Biketi Kikechi 1 day ago
How William Ruto's dalliance with RSF risks isolating Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved