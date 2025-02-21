Chebukati's family yet to decide on autopsy

Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati's family led by spokesperson Erick Nyongesa at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to learn the cause of death of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, as the family has yet to decide whether to conduct a postmortem.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home, Nairobi on Friday, February 21, where Chebukati’s body is expected to be preserved, family spokesperson Erick Nyongesa Wafula said the decision would be made by Friday evening.

"Once the family has made a decision on whether they want to undertake a postmortem, and once the family has also had time to talk to the doctors, then we'll be able to explain to the country what may have caused his death," Nyongesa told journalists. Wafula Chebukati's sons Jonathan (left) and Emmanuel Chebukati. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

According to the family, Chebukati died around 11pm on Thursday.

The 63-year-old, who had been unwell for some time, was admitted to a Nairobi hospital a week ago with undisclosed health complications.

Chebukati, the first IEBC chair to complete a full constitutional term, oversaw two general elections—2017 and 2022—as well as the repeat presidential election in 2017. Wafula Chebukati's father at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The family has requested privacy during the mourning period.

"We are all deeply saddened by this loss. As the family comes to terms with it, we kindly ask everyone to respect our privacy during this very difficult time," Nyongesa said, flanked by Chebukati’s sons, Jonathan and Emmanuel Chebukati.