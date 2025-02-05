The Standard

Ruto removes extra vetting for ID registration in border counties

By Winfrey Owino | 2d ago

President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has ended additional processes in the vetting of people living in border counties before National Identity card registration.

This comes at a time when the president I s currently on a tour of the North-Eastern region.

In his communique, the president says the guidelines and processes of registration will be reviewed regularly.

Extra requirement for vetting and ethnic profiling to which persons living within border counties are subjected during the registration and issuance of National Identity documents shall be and is hereby discontinued;” he says.

“Persons, Bodies and Authorities within the Republic of Kenya mandated to issue National Identity documents, shall continuously review their guidelines and processes to ensure equitable, fair and transparent process in identification and registration of persons,”

A day before, Ruto had announced plans to reopen a passport office which had been previously closed, He emphasised that the region has been advocating for this development.

“We will open the passport office because it amounts to discrimination. There must be equal access for all citizens to government services, and we want to ensure we walk this journey together,” he said.

