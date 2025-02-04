The Standard

'You will fail miserably,' Ruto to his critics

By Stephanie Wangari | 50m ago

President William Ruto speaking at Mandera Teachers’ Training College on Tuesday. [PCS]

President William Ruto has criticised those seeking to divide Kenyans along tribal and regional lines, saying their efforts will fail.

Speaking Tuesday at Mandera Teachers’ Training College, Ruto dismissed his critics, accusing them of lacking vision and leadership.

“Those trying to divide us, you will fail and fail miserably. They have no plan, no agenda, and no ideas. They are leaderless and have no vision for this country. They will not succeed in dividing our nation,” he said.

During his three-day tour of the North Eastern region, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to development, vowing that the area would not be left behind. 

He highlighted government efforts to improve education by recruiting more teachers in the region.

“Northern Kenya is just as important as any other part of the country. That is why we are investing in electricity, water, and road infrastructure. We must ensure children here have the same opportunities as those in other regions,” he said.

Ruto also pledged to tackle insecurity in the region.

Accompanying him on the tour were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale (Environment) and Eric Muuga (Water), and Governors Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera) and Mohamud Ali (Marsabit).

