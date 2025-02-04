The Standard

Engage fake visa agents at your own peril, Ministry warns

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

The Ministry has been recieving various cases of Kenyans being conned by agents while applying for visas.

You will be on your own, should you wish to seek the services of fake visa agents, the government has warned.  

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, February 4 raised concerns over rising visa fraud and fake job offers targeting Kenyans.

In a statement, the ministry warned that many travelers have fallen victim to scammers while applying for visas to various countries.

It urged prospective travelers to apply for visas only through official government websites, adding that visa processing is a personal responsibility that does not require intermediaries.

“The Ministry advises those seeking employment abroad to conduct due diligence before making any travel arrangements,” it said.

Officials have also noted that fraudsters continue to lure unsuspecting individuals into unsafe situations.

Additionally, the government reminded travelers that overstaying a visa is a serious immigration offense that could lead to fines, imprisonment, or deportation, depending on the host country’s laws.

“To combat fraud, the Ministry advises that all the 67 Kenya Missions abroad remain available to assist in conducting the necessary due diligence on any job opportunities.”

Related Topics

Visa applications Ministry of Foreign Affairs Visa agents
.

Latest Stories

Man to receive Sh65m compensation for SGR land
Man to receive Sh65m compensation for SGR land
Nairobi
By Joackim Bwana
9 mins ago
Ebola-hit Uganda begins vaccination trial: WHO
Africa
By AFP
18 mins ago
Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells
America
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How the new NSSF rates will affect your pocket
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
How the new NSSF rates will affect your pocket
Could Lenny Kivuti be the man to replace Muturi?
By Biketi Kikechi 6 hrs ago
Could Lenny Kivuti be the man to replace Muturi?
Why State wants Sarah Cohen behind bars
By Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
Why State wants Sarah Cohen behind bars
Devolution at a crossroads: Time for counties to broaden horizons
By XN Iraki 6 hrs ago
Devolution at a crossroads: Time for counties to broaden horizons
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved