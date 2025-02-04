Engage fake visa agents at your own peril, Ministry warns

The Ministry has been recieving various cases of Kenyans being conned by agents while applying for visas.

You will be on your own, should you wish to seek the services of fake visa agents, the government has warned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, February 4 raised concerns over rising visa fraud and fake job offers targeting Kenyans.

In a statement, the ministry warned that many travelers have fallen victim to scammers while applying for visas to various countries.

It urged prospective travelers to apply for visas only through official government websites, adding that visa processing is a personal responsibility that does not require intermediaries.

“The Ministry advises those seeking employment abroad to conduct due diligence before making any travel arrangements,” it said.

Officials have also noted that fraudsters continue to lure unsuspecting individuals into unsafe situations.

Additionally, the government reminded travelers that overstaying a visa is a serious immigration offense that could lead to fines, imprisonment, or deportation, depending on the host country’s laws.

“To combat fraud, the Ministry advises that all the 67 Kenya Missions abroad remain available to assist in conducting the necessary due diligence on any job opportunities.”