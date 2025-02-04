The Standard

KDF soldier abducted, forced to fundraise Sh5,000 for release

By Hudson Gumbihi | 1h ago

A military officer was abducted by a gang that robbed him before injuring the soldier based at the Defence Force Recruit Training School in Eldoret.

Corporal Onesmus Wekesa was returning to his workstation after being off-duty in the village.

The soldier was attacked on Sunday by the gang that was in a private car. He was waiting for a matatu in Kanduyi when the car, a Toyota Fielder stopped, and the driver offered to carry whoever was ready to travel to Nakuru.

Wekesa boarded the car but the occupants turned out to be criminals when they reached Webuye.

The driver made a U-turn before a gunny bag was wrapped around his head while threatening to harm him. Wekesa was robbed of Sh5,000, military service identification card, and his mobile phone which had Sh4,000 in the Mpesa wallet.

The gang forced him to raise money from his two friends totaling Sh5,000 before being dumped at Butuyi area where he sought treatment at St. Marys Mission Hospital after sustaining injuries on the chest.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi, three bodies were found in separate incidences being investigated by police.

In Kamkunji, the body of Simon Njoroge Nyoro, a 21-year-old student at Methodist University was discovered with a stab wound on the upper left chest, bruised knees and blood-stained clothes.

In Huruma, the body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood. The body had deep cuts on the left side of the cheek. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The third body was discovered at Burma footbridge. A Nyumba Kumi elder alerted the police who rushed to the scene, and established that the dead man was 27-year-old Bernard Mutinda Ndolo.

Elsewhere in Imara Daima, one Philip Kibet died on the spot after allegedly falling from an apartment. Kibet had joined a couple on the fourth floor of the apartment where they were having drinks. The couple told police that Kibet accidentally fell after getting drunk.

