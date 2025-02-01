Former CJ Maraga: State-linked abductions, killings expose Kenya Kwanza's legitimacy

Margaret Mbevi,a relative of one of the missing Mlolongo three, Kalani Mwema, is overwhelmed as she narrates what the family has gone through since he was taken captive since December laster year on Jan 30, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has hit back at the government over the increasing incidences of state-linked abductions and murders of the youth.

Maraga on Friday said these crimes are a profound betrayal of the future of the country and the sanctity of its Constitution.

He said every Kenyan and particularly the youth deserve to live in safety and security to allow them to pursue their dreams.

Maraga’s voice adds to others who have called on President William Ruto to move swiftly and put measures in place that will bring to an end the abductions.

“A leadership that abets a culture of killings and human rights violations jeopardizes its legitimacy. We cannot be lulled into complacency in the face of such assaults on our shared humanity,” said Maraga.

While calling for the immediate release of all young people who are still being held incommunicado and accountability and justice for the victims and their loved ones, Maraga said a time has come for Kenyans to work together and build a society that upholds the rule of law, constitutionalism and integrity.

Maraga’s remarks follow the death of two of the missing four Mlolongo brothers who were abducted and later found dead over a month later.

“It has come to us that two persons known to have been abducted at Mlolongo have been found dead. We condole with the families of Martin Mwau and Justus Musyimi and stand with the families of those still missing. May God greatly comfort you and give you the courage to push towards justice,” said Maraga.

He added, “I reiterate my deep condemnation of the continued violence against young Kenyans in the form of the abhorrent acts of killing, maiming, and abduction. These continued crimes are a stain to our collective conscience as a nation, and we are all duty-bound to say #EnoughisEnough, #EndAbductionsNow! We cannot remain silent.”

Earlier on, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi called on President Ruto to put to an end the alarming trend of abductions and killings in the country.

Speaking at the Nairobi Funeral Home where he went to condole with the families of the missing Mlolongo persons, Muturi proposed to have a commission of inquiry be formed to probe the ever-escalating cases. When former Chief Justice David Maraga shook hands with President William Ruto during a previous event. [File, Standard]

"I am calling on the government; the head of government is the President. This matter must be discussed. Governments exist to protect the lives and property of citizens. Not the other way round," he said.

At the same time, the CS has urged all stakeholders to be held accountable for the disappearances and killings of those deemed to be questioning the government, stating that everyone has a right to expression.

"Whoever wants to listen, please do. This is a serious matter. Why are we allowing young men and women to be killed and we are pretending to be resolving the issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo? What kind of country is this?" Muturi posed.

Maraga’s and Muturi’s sentiments were echoed by founding IPOA chairperson Macharia Njeru who said police are aware of the abductions.

“Based on my past experience oversighting a security agency I can authoritatively say no abductions and killings can happen without the knowledge of the Interior Ministry, police and the intelligence service. Let them stop feigning ignorance,” Njeru posted on his X formerly Twitter.

While criticising the security agencies for attempting to feign ignorance, Njeru called for full accountability from them.

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua in her sentiments urged Kenyans not to remain silent as the abductions and killings are now becoming a national concern.

Karua, in a statement, called on everyone, including civil societies, to come together and brainstorm on how to deal with the issues, adding that if one Kenyan is not safe, then no one is.

"We need a civil society conference to reason together on what to do about this epidemic which threatens to consume the nation. If one of us is not safe, then none of us is safe. The time to act is now," said Karua.