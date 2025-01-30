MoH to withdraw charges against woman who stormed Afya house over SHIF failures

Grace Njoki Mulei overwhelmed by emotions after spending the night at Capitol Hill Police Station, Upper Hill on January 24, 2025, after she was arrested at Ladnan Hospital. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Ministry of Health now says it will withdraw trespass charges against Grace Njoki, the 61-year-old woman who stormed Afya house over SHIF failures.

Through Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, the ministry said it will withdraw all the charges against Njoki in a bid to save face from angry Kenyans.

Speaking today when he appeared before the Members of the National Assembly who are in a Mid-term retreat in Naivasha, Mr Kimtai said, “In the interest of the image of the Ministry of Health and the public, the Ministry will withdraw the complaint.”

Kimtai appeared before the MPs in the company of SHA CEO Richard Ingasira and Chairperson Abdi Mohamed, where they made presentations on the new health insurance system.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula chaired the session.

Njoki was last week arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at the Ministry of Health offices but was later released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

She was in Eastleigh, Nairobi and taken to Capitol Hill Police Station before she was released the following morning after police failed to present her in court.

Her arrest sparked public outrage as Kenyans on social media bashed the ministry for the manner they had handled the issue.

In the session, the MPs unanimously called on the ministry to withdraw the charges.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah set the tone by asking the ministry officials to clarify who had filed the complaint against Ms Njoki and what the alleged crime was.

“Kenyans want to know who was the complainant in the case against the lady. Was it the ministry that was the aggrieved party, or was it SHA?,” Ichung’wah asked while criticizing the way the situation was handled.

The Kikuyu MP likened the scenario to making a mountain out of a molehill.

In response, PS Kimtai confirmed that the Ministry of Health was the complainant in the case, which sparked sharp reactions from several lawmakers.

The reaction prompted Speaker Wetang’ula to intervene, noting that no one was injured in the fracas.

"The Ministry of Health being a public place, you cannot talk of trespass. I will give you free advice now that you have admitted that the Ministry of Health is the complainant in the case against Ms Mulei. Please consider reviewing it and withdrawing the complaint,” said Wetangula.