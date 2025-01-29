'Why are you crying?' Uhuru tells African leaders over US funding

President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the inaugural East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on African leaders to be self-dependent and refrain from depending on funding from Western nations.

Speaking during an event in Mombasa, Uhuru commented on the recent reaction by various African heads after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of aid to the World Health Organization.

"I saw some people the other day crying that Trump has removed funding. It is not your government and it is not your country. He has no reason to give you anything. You don't pay taxes in America. This is a wake-up call for you," Uhuru stated.

At the same time, Uhuru has called on various sectors including the research departments to be self reliant and to stop depending on aid.

"As Africans, let us not wait for others to come to our aid. Even when another pandemic comes, they will look after themselves first before sending the remaining vaccines. You might even be given for free," he added.

His statement comes days after various African leaders including the African Union Commission (AUC) expressed disappointment over the United States' decision to withdraw from WHO.

Through its Chairperson Moussa Faki, AUC noted the critical role the U.S. has played over the past seven decades in shaping WHO’s global health policies and norms.

"In Africa, the US was an early and strong supporter of the establishment of the Africa CDC, the African Union's technical agency for public health emergencies that works closely with WHO," Faki said

After ascending to power, Trump announced the U.S. would exit the WHO, citing alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.