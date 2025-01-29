The Standard

'Why are you crying?' Uhuru tells African leaders over US funding

By Mate Tongola | 53m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the inaugural East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on African leaders to be self-dependent and refrain from depending on funding from Western nations.

Speaking during an event in Mombasa, Uhuru commented on the recent reaction by various African heads after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of aid to the World Health Organization.

"I saw some people the other day crying that Trump has removed funding. It is not your government and it is not your country. He has no reason to give you anything. You don't pay taxes in America. This is a wake-up call for you," Uhuru stated.

At the same time, Uhuru has called on various sectors including the research  departments to be self reliant and to stop depending on aid.

"As Africans, let us not wait for others to come to our aid. Even when another pandemic comes, they will look after themselves first before sending the remaining vaccines. You might even be given for free," he added.

His statement comes days after various African leaders including the African Union Commission (AUC) expressed disappointment over the United States' decision to withdraw from WHO.

Through its Chairperson Moussa Faki, AUC noted the critical role the U.S. has played over the past seven decades in shaping WHO’s global health policies and norms.

"In Africa, the US was an early and strong supporter of the establishment of the Africa CDC, the African Union's technical agency for public health emergencies that works closely with WHO," Faki said

After ascending to power, Trump announced the U.S. would exit the WHO, citing alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.

Related Topics

Donald Trump Aid Withdrawal Donald Trump Executive Orders Africa-Donor Dependency Former President Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Samuel Wanjiru: Woman inside late marathoner's bedroom reveals what happened on night he died
Samuel Wanjiru: Woman inside late marathoner's bedroom reveals what happened on night he died
Entertainment
By Nancy Gitonga
19 mins ago
Plus-size woman sues taxi company, demands millions for denying her service: "Too big to fit in car"
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
29 mins ago
From struggles to blessings: Milly and Terence respond to critics over Toyota Vitz gift
Entertainment
By Fay Ngina
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scramble for 'brown gold' leaves Lake Victoria's shoreline in limbo
By Isaiah Gwengi 5 hrs ago
Scramble for 'brown gold' leaves Lake Victoria's shoreline in limbo
Is the opposition coalition turning into a sinking ship?
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Is the opposition coalition turning into a sinking ship?
Jane Nduta: The mysterious woman inside Wanjiru's bedroom
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Jane Nduta: The mysterious woman inside Wanjiru's bedroom
Gulf of death: Saudi deaths double, casting long shadow on State jobs drive
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Gulf of death: Saudi deaths double, casting long shadow on State jobs drive
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved