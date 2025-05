Police officers lead by Homicide team investigate the killing of Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were along Valley road-Ngong road-Mbagathi road roundabout. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

As they race against time to unmask the killers of Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, detectives are analyzing a threatening message that was sent on the legislator’s mobile phone.

A week before he met his death, Were had complained that his life was in danger.

Investigators pursuing the killers are trying to identify the sender of the threatening message that stated “Utaona” translated to mean the MP was not safe and that he was living on borrowed time.