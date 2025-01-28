Ruto engages Macron, US State Secretary Rubio on DRC crisis

President William Ruto on Monday evening held separate phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and bilateral matters.

President Macron pledged France’s support in addressing the conflict in eastern DRC and expressed backing for Kenya’s involvement in peace initiatives in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Later, Ruto spoke with Secretary Rubio about strengthening bilateral ties and advancing peace and security within the East African region.

“We discussed the need to conclude the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) agreement, which aims to increase investment and promote sustainable, inclusive economic growth by unlocking existing opportunities,” Ruto said.

The two leaders also deliberated on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, the eastern DRC conflict, and the role of U.S. support in restoring peace.

Ruto further updated Rubio on security challenges in Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

“I am glad the U.S. has committed to deploying its capabilities to support Kenya’s peace mission in the region,” the Kenyan Head of State added.

Earlier on Monday, in his capacity as the East African Community (EAC) chair, Ruto called for an immediate ceasefire in the DRC and announced plans for an urgent EAC Summit.

“Having consulted with regional heads of state on this dire situation, we will convene an extraordinary EAC Summit within the next 48 hours to deliberate on the crisis and chart a way forward."

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have gained ground in eastern DRC and launched an attack on Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.