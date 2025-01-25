Kenyans without papers in the US on the edge over Trump's threats

When Kenyans living in the USA waited to receive President William Ruto at the joint Airbase on May 23, 2024. [Courtesy]

Panic and anxiety has gripped Kenyans living in the US following President Donald Trump’s policy to deport undocumented and illegal immigrants.

Since his inauguration on January 20, President Trump has signed a slew of immigration and border-related orders and decrees aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration.

They include one aimed at curtailing birthright citizenship, and another declaring a national emergency over immigration at the country’s borders. According to a notice on the website of the Federal Register, the policy took effect on the evening of January 21.

The policy, which has traditionally been limited to undocumented migrants detained within 100 miles (160km) of the country’s international borders, now allows officers to use it anywhere in the US.

Until now, “unauthorized” immigrants detained in the US were given a notice to appear in an immigration court, where they could present their case for asylum.

Kenyan Ambassador David Kerich said at least 250,000 Kenyans live in the US, while data from World Population Review estimated that by last year, many were concentrated in Minnesota, making up 0.12 per cent of the state’s population.

Other states with a relatively high percentage of Kenyan Americans include Delaware (0.11 per cent), Maryland (0.09 per cent), Washington (0.09 per cent) and Massachusetts (0.08 per cent). Texas has the highest absolute number of Kenyan Americans at 14,008 individuals, followed by California with 7,016.

Although there are claims that there could be about 40,000 Kenyans living in the US illegally, Ambassador Kerich said there are no official records indicating the same.

“What we know is that the 250,000 number could be smaller but for the undocumented Kenyans, officially we may say there is none because they don’t come to us. They live as undercovers,” he said.

Case-by-case basis

In a phone interview, Kerich said the government was closely following developments on the new US policy, even as he assured that his mission would deal with the issue on a case-by-case basis.

“I would say there is a general panic not just among Kenyans but even other nationals. However, when a case is brought to us, we shall assist to our level best and in the interest of our citizens,” he said.

By yesterday, the Trump administration had made 538 arrests even as refugee travel and processing units were canceled, a move that left thousands stranded as they waited to enter the US.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “sending a very strong message” to people around the world with his actions.

Mass deportation was Trump’s re-election centerpiece, estimating that the US could remove up to one million people per year. Demonstrators protest the lack of a deal on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) outside of Federal Plaza on January 22, 2018, in New York City. [AFP]

Like immigrants from other countries, those from Kenya paint a picture of confusion, fear and consternation as they do not know what their future holds.

Some of the immigrants yesterday said they were reconsidering sending their children to public schools.

Karanja Mburu, who resides in Illinois, said although he had the requisite papers, his undocumented colleagues had been thrown off balance following the mass deportation orders and that most of them had sought legal advice on their imminent fate.

“Deportation can be depressing and traumatising, and that is why people are calling each other trying to see how to survive the threat of mass deportation. This is so because many came here to look for greener pastures and to chase their American dream; they sold their property and deporting them would attract serious implications,” said Mburu.

Civic education

The Illinois resident said that Kenyans living in the United States had come together in the face of the new threats, and were conducting civic education among themselves on their rights regardless of immigration status.

“We are reminding them that they still have the right to not let the immigration officers into their homes, especially if they do not have a court order or warrant. If arrested and detained, they have the right to not sign any document. This is a country of rule of law, only convicts can be deported and that is after due process,” he said.

He underscored the importance of immigrants to the US economy and society, saying, “They are one of the greatest pillars of industry such as agriculture, construction and health care. And contrary to political discourse, few are criminals.”

Populist rhetoric

Kenya Diaspora Alliance-USA President Dr Saisi Marasa said any Kenyan who was in the US illegally had reason to fear, but the reality of implementing the policy might be a tall order due to the resources needed.

“It’s worth noting that President Obama presided over more deportations of illegal immigrants than any other president in US history using existing law. The latest executive order is just populist rhetoric to please MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans. In my opinion, the only impact President Trump will have on immigration is slowing the pace of processing asylum and legal permanent residency applications,” said Marasa.

Four days after taking office, Trump directed US government agencies to “immediately repel, repatriate, and remove” undocumented immigrants, part of his broader effort to combat what he calls an “invasion” at the southern border.

Maryann Wairimu, a Kenyan living in Texas, criticized the move as inhumane, divisive, and costly, warning it would lead to massive family separations and devastated communities. “We don’t know if other countries, let alone families, will accept their citizens, especially those focused on gaining recognition in the US,” she said.

Conversely, Nancy Githoitho, a Trump supporter from San Francisco, backed the deportations, saying Trump was prioritizing his country’s interests. “Trump isn’t fighting those of us here legally. President Ruto should emulate him to create an environment where Kenyans benefit from their resources,” she said.