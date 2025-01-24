Salasya: I am being intimidated for criticising the President

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya claims that President William Ruto threatened him after his bold criticism during a tour in Kakamega.

Speaking on Spice FM on Friday, January 24, Salasya claimed the president tried to intimidate him for offering advice.

“After I talked about it, there was intimidation. I was told that I only have two years’ experience in politics, so I know nothing. I realised they cannot listen when we are trying to raise key issues affecting Kenyans,” said Salasya.

“If he could just criticise me for being very junior in advising him, what about those he sits with in the boardroom to discuss issues?” the MP posed.

Earlier this week, Salasya called on President Ruto to address the financial burdens on citizens or risk losing political support.

"Mr. President, I want you to take me as your advisor and pay me because your people don’t tell you the truth. They say SHA is working, but it’s not," he said.

During his Western region tour earlier this week, Ruto launched the bonus payment for sugarcane farmers in Mumias, Kakamega County, which Salasya dismissed as 'mere politics'.

The MP questioned the logic behind giving the bonus to an elected group of farmers while there are several sugar farms in the larger Western Kenya.

“If you are talking about the bonus, what about the Butali Sugar Farmers, West Kenya and Nzoia Sugar Farmers, and other sugar millers? You should also give them a bonus if you are talking about the real issues,” he stated.