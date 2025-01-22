The Standard

Ruto to Gachagua: Kenyans won't buy tribal politics

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

President William Ruto. [Standard, File]

President William Ruto has condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly trying to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

He said such efforts will not succeed.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Wednesday, January 22, Ruto accused some of his former political allies of incompetence, in an apparent reference to Gachagua.

 He claimed that the individuals had been removed from office due to their inability to deliver results, as well as their involvement in corruption and tribalism.

“There are those we gave jobs, but because of incompetence… because they don’t understand anything… because they are thieves, fraudsters, and corrupt… those who spread hatred to divide people, their business failed and will continue to fail,” Ruto said.

The president continued to criticise efforts to bring tribalism and division into Kenyan politics, saying,

“Some people want to bring tribal, hateful politics that separate Kenyans. I want to ask them to look for policies, the people cannot buy tribalism, they cannot buy hatred.”

The statement comes amid ongoing criticism from Gachagua, who continues to challenge the Kenya Kwanza government over what he calls misplaced priorities.

