New SRC chairperson, six commissioners take office

SRC Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony during vetting before the National Assembly Labour Committee at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. on November 22, 2024. [File, Standard]

Newly appointed Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony and six commissioners, have assumed office.

Speaking after being sworn in, Mr Chepkwony reaffirmed SRC’s commitment to fostering fair and sustainable wage policies that align with Kenya’s economic realities, while ensuring public service efficiency and enhanced stakeholder collaboration and mutual cooperation.

The new commissioners are Maj-Gen (Rtd) Martin Ong’onyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi, Jane Njage, Dr Gilda Odera, Dr Geoffrey Omondi and Leonid Ashindu.

They took office following the end of the tenure of the Lyn Mengich-led commission in September 2024.

The new commissioners were sworn in on January 20, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya, in the presence of the Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Their appointments were officially announced on January 16, 2025 through Gazette Notice Vol. CXXVII—No. 10.

The new SRC chairperson and six commissioners will serve for a six-year term. They will oversee the implementation of SRC’s mandate of setting and regularly reviewing the remuneration and benefits of all State officers.

Other roles include advising the national and county governments on the remuneration and benefits of public officers.