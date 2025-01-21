Man drags Gladys Shollei into protracted land case

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei has been dragged into a long-standing court case pitting two families over ownership of Sh100 million prime land in Uasin Gishu County.

One of the parties in the 37-acre land dispute, Abraham Chebii, told Eldoret High Court Judge Robert Wananda that his life was in danger and accused Ms Sholliei of allegedly meddling in the matter.

Chebii claimed that the Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative had warned him to withdraw the case or face unspecified consequences.

He said he has since reported the matter to the police.

Chebii asked the court to guarantee him protection.

"I feel that my life is in danger following threats against me by the Uasin Gishu Women Representative in regards to the land ownership case matter I have filed in court," he claimed.

He alleged that the Woman Rep was against his move to pursue his right over the land which is located in Kaptagat settlement scheme in Ainabkoi sub county despite the fact that she was not a party to the suit property.

Chebii has laid claim on the property which he claims that he inherited from his late father Paul Cherono.

On the other hand, the family of the late Philip Cheruiyot through his elder son Cledy Kiprono insists that the land belongs to their late father and terms Chebii as a stranger.

While giving his testimony, Chebii told the court that his late father leased the said land to Cheruiyot over 60 years ago since he had other property in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

He further dismissed claims by the defendants that his father was childless claiming that they are two siblings.

"To claim that my father had no children is utter lie since my dad sired two children when he married my mother Esther Chebet," argued Chebii.

Chebii who is represented by lawyer Andrew Kiboi claimed that he has documentary evidence to show that the said land belongs to his late father.

But the family of the late Philip Cheruiyot represented by advocate Elijah Momanyi claimed they have the original title for the property and challenged Chebii to produce evidence if indeed he is the rightful owner of the disputed land.

Kiprono said his father acquired the said land in Kaptagat settlement scheme in 1965 which was registered as plot no 173 of Paul Philip Cherono.

"We have been living here since our childhood. Our parents died here and their graves are here," added Kiprono in his testimony.

Justice Wananda adjourned the hearing to March 10, 2025 when three more witnesses among them Registrar of persons are expected to give their evidence in the case.