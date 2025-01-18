ODM's Timothy Bosire rejects Ruto's NTSA board offer

ODM Treasurer Timothy Bosire at the County Hall, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Treasurer Timothy Bosire has declined President William Ruto’s appointment to chair the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board.

Bosire confirmed the rejection, stating he was not consulted prior to the appointment.

“Had I been consulted, I might have had a change of heart,” he told The Standard by phone.

He added that after learning about the role and consulting widely with family and friends, he decided to decline.

Bosire’s appointment was among several announced via a gazette notice on Friday, January 17. He was set to chair the NTSA Board for three years, replacing Manoj Shah, whose appointment was revoked.

His decision follows a series of rejections of state appointments by other leaders.

Earlier this month, former ICT Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura declined a nomination to represent Kenya as ambassador to Ghana, citing personal reasons.

The wave of rejections sparked debate in the National Assembly. While tabling its report on Thursday, the Committee of Appointments faced scrutiny from Members of Parliament over the process of nominations.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed questioned the practice of nominating individuals without confirming their willingness to serve. “Before sending a name to the House for approval, why not confirm if the nominee is interested in the job?” he asked.

Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech echoed the concerns, criticising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Head of Public Service for failing to vet nominees properly.

“We have competent officers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eager to serve this country abroad. Let’s not embarrass the President by nominating individuals who decline the appointments. Conduct proper due diligence,” Koech said.

Bosire’s rejection now raises broader questions about the appointment process and the need for consultation and vetting.