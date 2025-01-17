The Standard

New CSs Mutahi Kagwe, William Kabogo and Lee Kinyanjui sworn in

By Mate Tongola | 52m ago

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [Ruto, X]

William Kabogo, Mutahi Kagwe, and Lee Kinyanjui have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy; Agriculture and Livestock Development; and Investments, Trade, and Industry ministries, respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by President William Ruto, took place at State House, Nairobi.

Kagwe was the first to take the oath, followed by Kinyanjui and Kabogo. Each pledged to serve Kenyans with integrity and to perform their duties to the best of their abilities.

"I will truly serve the people of Kenya and undertake to fulfill the functions of the Cabinet Secretary's office to the best of my ability. So help me God," their oaths read.

Ruto lauded the trio’s qualifications and experience, noting their ability to drive the government’s economic agenda.

"I worked with Kabogo and Kagwe in the previous administration, where they served as Cabinet Secretaries. They are well-equipped to mobilise government resources and ensure inclusive economic growth," said Ruto.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Leaders of Majority from both Houses, and other Cabinet Secretaries.

The swearing-in came a day after the National Assembly approved their appointments, following vetting by the Committee of Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

The trio was vetted on Tuesday.

