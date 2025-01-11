Kipkenyo MCA throws party after scoring D- in 2024 KCSE

Kipkenyo MCA David Leting celebrates after scoring D- ( minus) in the 2024 KCSE, in Uasin Gishu County, on January 11, 2024. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

You are mistaken if you think that only the A and B grades are celebrated after KCSE results are released.

There was jubilation in Kipkenyo, on the outskirts of Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County, after the Member of County Assembly (MCA) attained D- (minus) in the 2024 KCSE examination.

Kipkenyo MCA David Leting threw a party to celebrate what he termed as “no mean feat” of attaining D- as a private candidate in Turbo sub-county.

Residents and supporters lifted Leting up as they sang praise songs and danced.

The MCA scored C- in Biology, D- in Kiswahili and Christian Religious Education (CRE).

Provisional results downloaded from the Kenya National Examination (Knec) portal shows that the MCA scored E in Mathematics, English, Geography and Chemistry.

Residents turned up at the MCA’s Kipkenyo home to celebrate a milestone in his academic journey.

Four years ago, Leting registered as a private candidate for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and scored 150 marks, which he described as an achievement.

The 65-year-old MCA said he dropped out of nursery school in 1970 and was elated that he was getting a KCSE certificate 54 years later.

“I was inspired by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii who enrolled for PhD and successfully completed it. I gained courage and went for my KCSE certificate,” Leting said.

The politician said he was also motivated by the desire to articulate issues in English at the Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

He revealed that by the time he was sitting for KCSE between October and November 2024, he had mastered English and could move motions and contribute to debate in the House.

“I am a proud KCSE candidate because when the Cabinet Secretary for Education was releasing the results, I heard that there were thousands (48,333) of candidates who scored grade E. I thought I was among them and today I celebrate because I didn’t score the lowest grade despite not attending any class. I was just a self-made candidate,” he said.

The MCA said he balanced serving the constituents and studying on his own as he prepared to sit for the national examinations.

“The people of Kipkenyo elected me in the 2022 election knowing too well that I was a school dropout. I decided that I would not let them down and that is why I enrolled for my KCSE immediately after getting my KCPE results,” he said.

He told residents that he had set sights on enrolling for a certificate and later a diploma in political science.

Leting vowed to complete his diploma by 2027.

“I have already sought advice from one of the universities in Eldoret in my journey to attain a diploma. I can now comfortably use computers and online learning will be convenient because I have a special duty of serving the people of Kipkenyo,” he said.

He declared that he would not challenge Oscar Sudi for the Kapseret Constituency seat in 2027, saying the lawmaker was his friend.

“I want to serve as a county executive member in future. There is a Cabinet Secretary who scored a D minus like me and he is serving in the executive arm of government today. What will stop me from being a CECM?” He posd.

Benjamin Lagat, a resident of Kipkenyo said he was in primary school with the MCA before he dropped out.

“We knew that he was illiterate but he had good leadership qualities. We will encourage him to continue because he is a motivation to others who dropped out of school,” said Lagat.

James Maina said the ward rep, despite being a school dropout, established several schools including Chebarus primary School and Kipkenyo Secondary School.

Margaret Wamboi said: “We don’t regret that we elected a ward rep who did not go to school. He has served without discrimination. We want to encourage him to continue with his education so that he is not shortchanged on account of lack of knowledge.”