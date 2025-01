List of top performers in 2024 KCSE exams revealed

Nyaribari Michelle Kwamboka and Linda Jerop Chepchieng of Moi High School Kabarak celebrate after scoring an A with 82 points and an A-minus with 74 points, respectively, in the 2024 KCSE exam. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on Thursday, January 9, released the much-anticipated 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results.

The year saw a historic moment as female candidates outnumbered their male counterparts for the first time since the inception of the exam.

With a total of 962,512 candidates sitting for the exam, a notable increase from 899,453 in 2023, the competition was fierce.

As expected, a select group of students stood out for their exceptional performances.

Here are some of the top performers of the 2024 KCSE: