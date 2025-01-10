The shameful return of exam cheats

KNEC CEO David Njengere during the release of 2024 KCSE results on Jan 9, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Some 840 candidates have had their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results cancelled, the highest number since 2016.

In 2023, only four candidates had their results cancelled. The cancellation of results for the 2024 cohort raises concerns over the return of cheating in national examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba observed that despite measures to curb cheating, the malpractice remains a persistent challenge, threatening the credibility of the country’s education system.

Overall, Ogamba stated that 2,829 candidates were suspected of cheating in the 2024 KCSE, compared to 4,113 in 2023. These candidates’ results have been withheld, and they will have to wait longer as investigations continue.

“The Kenya National Examinations Council is empowered by law to withhold results for any candidate or centre suspected of irregularities pending investigations,” Ogamba stated.

What is further shocking is the high number of teachers and examination officials who aided in cheating.

Ogamba expressed frustration at some examiners’ continued involvement in facilitating malpractice.

He noted that 91 professionals, including teachers, were reported to have participated in aiding cheating.

“It is unfortunate that a few contracted professionals are persistent in ruining the future of our learners by enabling cheating. Firm disciplinary action will be taken against such individuals,” he said.

Ogamba emphasised that penalties would focus on individual offenders rather than entire examination centres.

He cited a case in Homa Bay, where 10 teachers were arrested for photocopying an exam paper.

“Where interference is identified, those involved will face the music. We will not condemn entire schools or centres — it will be individualised,” Ogamba stated.

Last year, the government introduced measures such as personalised question papers to hold candidates accountable and enhance objectivity during marking.

“To enhance the credibility of the KCSE process, for the first time, candidates’ question papers were personalised and anonymised. This helps to improve objectivity during marking and hold candidates personally responsible for any irregularity,” he said.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association Chairman Willie Kuria lauded the move, saying it will restore the credibility of exams. “It is unfortunate for someone to aid in exam malpractice. This has caused many students, with the majority dropping out of the courses they were placed to pursue,” he said.

The CS criticised the prolonged nature of investigations and prosecutions, which he said foster a culture of repeated malpractice.

“We have asked the Judiciary to expedite prosecutions to deter offenders. Investigations that drag on for too long allow people to forget the consequences, and they repeat the same practice,” he said.

A report by the National Assembly Committee on Education revealed systemic issues fuelling cheating.

Cases ranged from early exposure to exam papers to the use of mobile phones and unauthorised materials.

Shockingly, some school heads and parents were implicated in bribery schemes aimed at influencing exam outcomes.

The committee noted that pressure to achieve high grades for university admission and school heads’ desire for promotions were key drivers of malpractice.

“Some school heads levy ‘motivational fees’ on parents to bribe exam officials. This undermines the integrity of our examinations,” the report stated.

In 2023, markers reported being intimidated into silence when they observed irregularities, fearing harassment by examiners.