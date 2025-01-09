Faces of 2024 KCSE top performers

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are finally out.

A total of 962, 512 candidates sat the 2024 KCSE, compared to 899,453 in 2023, accounting for a 7.19 per cent increase.

However, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, 965,172 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE, up from 903,138 in 2023.

In 2024, at least 483,523 female candidates registered for the exam, compared to 481,649 male candidates.

For the first time since the inception of the KCSE exam, female candidates outnumbered male candidates.

Here are the faces of some of the top performers; Sonia Cheptoo Belyon of St Bridgids Kiminini with an A

Ruto Oscar Kipchirchir of Baringo High School with an A

Joseph Onsembe of Baricho High School with an A

Samuel Mureithi of Mudasa Academy in Vihiga County with A-

Davis Wonderful of Asumbi Girls with an A

Hamid Ali Mohamed of Light Academy Mombasa with an A Faith Jepchumba of Transcend Talent Academy with an A- Isabel Gitau of Kipsigis Girls with an A- Daisy Nyaboni of Pangani Girls with an A- Allan Kipngetich of Soliat Boys Secondary with an A Jared Kibet of Baringo High School with an A- Stacy Josephine Owino of Aluor Girls Secondary School in Siaya County with an A- Najma Njambi of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombasa with an A Farouk Ali of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombasa with an A Brian Chacha of Kapsabet Boys with an A Uzair Hussein Ali of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombas with an A Josiah Maina of Kangaru Secondary School in Embu with an A Caleb Kipngeno of Kapsabet Boys with an A Kiplagat Valerius with an A Angela Faith of Nyangubo Girls in Migori County with an A- Allan Mwirigi of Sunshine Secondary School with an A

Photos by Joseph Kipsang, Edward Kosut, Muriithi Mugo, Anne Atieno, Sammy Omingo, Osinde Obare, Benard Sanga, Steve Mkawale, Isiah Gwengi and Jacinta Mutura.