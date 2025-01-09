The Standard

Faces of 2024 KCSE top performers

By Standard Team | 50m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are finally out.

A total of 962, 512 candidates sat the 2024 KCSE, compared to 899,453 in 2023, accounting for a 7.19 per cent increase.

However, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, 965,172 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE, up from 903,138 in 2023.

In 2024, at least 483,523 female candidates registered for the exam, compared to 481,649 male candidates.

For the first time since the inception of the KCSE exam, female candidates outnumbered male candidates.

Here are the faces of some of the top performers;

Sonia Cheptoo Belyon of St Bridgids Kiminini with an A

Ruto Oscar Kipchirchir of Baringo High School with an A

Joseph Onsembe of Baricho High School with an A

Samuel Mureithi of Mudasa Academy in Vihiga County with A-
Davis Wonderful of Asumbi Girls with an A

 

Hamid Ali Mohamed of Light Academy Mombasa with an A
Faith Jepchumba of Transcend Talent Academy with an A-
Isabel Gitau of Kipsigis Girls with an A-
Daisy Nyaboni of Pangani Girls with an A-
Allan Kipngetich of Soliat Boys Secondary with an A
Jared Kibet of Baringo High School with an A-

Stacy Josephine Owino of Aluor Girls Secondary School in Siaya County with an A-

Najma Njambi of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombasa with an A
Farouk Ali of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombasa with an A
Brian Chacha of Kapsabet Boys with an A
Uzair Hussein Ali of Sheikh Khalifa in Mombas with an A
Josiah Maina of Kangaru Secondary School in Embu with an A

Caleb Kipngeno of Kapsabet Boys with an A

Kiplagat Valerius with an A
Angela Faith  of Nyangubo Girls in Migori County with an A-
Allan Mwirigi of Sunshine Secondary School with an A

Photos by Joseph Kipsang, Edward Kosut, Muriithi Mugo, Anne Atieno, Sammy Omingo, Osinde Obare, Benard Sanga, Steve Mkawale, Isiah Gwengi and Jacinta Mutura.

Related Topics

2024 KCSE 2024 KCSE Results 2024 KCSE Top Performers 2024 KCSE Top Schools
.

Latest Stories

New Basmati variety takes Ahero rice fields by storm
New Basmati variety takes Ahero rice fields by storm
Crop
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
46 mins ago
Faces of 2024 KCSE top performers
Education
By Standard Team
50 mins ago
Parents' uproar over ministry's 'opaque' release of KPSEA results
National
By Standard Team
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Parents' uproar over ministry's 'opaque' release of KPSEA results
By Standard Team 58 mins ago
Parents' uproar over ministry's 'opaque' release of KPSEA results
Why Sh1.4b cruise ship terminal is yet to bear fruit for Kenyans
By Philip Mwakio 7 hrs ago
Why Sh1.4b cruise ship terminal is yet to bear fruit for Kenyans
New faces of impunity
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
New faces of impunity
Raila's AU push enters final lap with bid getting endorsements
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Raila's AU push enters final lap with bid getting endorsements
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved