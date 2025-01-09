Faces of 2024 KCSE top performers

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are finally out.
A total of 962, 512 candidates sat the 2024 KCSE, compared to 899,453 in 2023, accounting for a 7.19 per cent increase.
However, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, 965,172 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE, up from 903,138 in 2023.
In 2024, at least 483,523 female candidates registered for the exam, compared to 481,649 male candidates.
For the first time since the inception of the KCSE exam, female candidates outnumbered male candidates.
Here are the faces of some of the top performers;
Photos by Joseph Kipsang, Edward Kosut, Muriithi Mugo, Anne Atieno, Sammy Omingo, Osinde Obare, Benard Sanga, Steve Mkawale, Isiah Gwengi and Jacinta Mutura.
