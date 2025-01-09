2024 KCSE results in numbers

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, PS Belio Kipsang during the release KCSE results 2024 at Mtihani House. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are finally out.

A total of 962, 512 candidates sat the 2024 KCSE, compared to 899,453 in 2023, accounting for a 7.19 per cent increase.

However, according to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, 965,172 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE, up from 903,138 in 2023.

In 2024, at least 483,523 female candidates registered for the exam, compared to 481,649 male candidates.

For the first time since the inception of the KCSE exam, female candidates outnumbered male candidates.

Performance by Grade

In terms of top performers, 1,137 male candidates scored A plain, compared to 556 female candidates who obtained Grade A.

Additionally, 4,904 male candidates earned an A-, compared to 2,840 female candidates.

Out of the 153,334 candidates who sat for the exam, 79,832 female candidates scored a plain D.

In the lowest grade, 28,221 male candidates scored an E, while 20,112 female candidates scored an E.

Female candidates outperformed male candidates in seven subjects in the 2024 KCSE, including English, Kiswahili, and French, while their male counterparts excelled in 23 subjects, including Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

By Counties

“During the 2024 KCSE examination, 14 counties saw a higher entry of male candidates than female candidates,” Ogamba noted.

Garissa County had the highest proportion of male candidates, with 62 per cent, followed by Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, and Samburu counties.

Vihiga County had the highest number of female candidates, followed by Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga, and Meru counties.

"The 2024 KCSE examination results have been graded using the reviewed grading system in which the overall grade at KCSE examination has considered Mathematics, the best-performed language among English/Kiswahili/Kenyan Sign Language and the best-performed five subjects," Ogamba added.