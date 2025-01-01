Object that fell from the skies is a separation ring from a rocket

Kenya Space Agency officials inspect the object that fell from the skies in Mukuku village, Makueni county. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has said the mysterious object that fell from the skies on Monday evening in Mukuku, Makueni county, is a separation from a rocket.

The Agency in a statement on January 1, 2025 clarified that the metallic ring with an estimated diameter of 2.5 metres weighing 500 kilograms ad detached from a mother rocket-and this might be a special case since only large rocket fragments survive through the space to hit the ground.

“Preliminary assessment indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket). Such objects are designed to burn up as they re-enter the earth’s atmosphere or fall over unoccupied areas such as oceans,” read the statement in part.

Kenya Defence Forces officer, Major Alois Were who works for KSA, visited the scene on Tuesday evening, and told the locals that they couldn’t immediately establish the origin of the object but said that they will consult United Nations for further inquiry.

“This was unlikely occurrence although we have many foreign bodies transiting the space. KSA will address the matter through the already established framework under international space law. Kenya will report the matter to the UN who will investigate the country of origin,” said Were.

Residents of Mukuku village have been living in fear following the incident. Some witnesses said the object which was red-hot was in the skies for hours before hitting the ground with a bang.

“The glowing-red hot object took some time in the skies before hitting the ground in such a loud manner. This send people into hiding including my cows that were grazing near the scene,” said Ann Kathuli, the owner of the land where the object fell.

Locals have since demanded thorough investigations to unravel the mystery.

“We have seen many countries in the world engaged in wars and using long-range missiles. We want the origin of this object and its destination made public and its effect to locals where it landed also checked in a thorough manner,” said John Musili, a youth leader in the region.

However, KSA assured that the object posed no harm to the locals and further analysis will be conducted and results made public.

“We want to assure the public that the object poses no immediate threat to safety. Our experts will analyse the object, use existing frameworks to identify the owner, and keep the public informed of the next steps and outcomes,” the KSA statement reads in part.

According to the agency, in case of any harm, the country where the object originated from will pay Kenya that will in return compensate the affected families or individuals.

The agency has since retrieved the object.