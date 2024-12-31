The Standard

Gachagua to Ruto: Your regime is desperate and has nothing left to offer

By Benard Lusigi | 16m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

From left, Former Cabinet Minister Eugene Wamalwa,former Vice President Rigathi Gachagua and former UDA Secretary Cleophas Malala arrive at Malala's home in Makunga in Mumias East on December 29,2024. Later on Gachugua graced the Cleo Malala football tournament at Lions grounds of Kakamega.[Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised the recent abductions of government critics, terming them as desperate attempts by President William Ruto to silence dissent over poor economic management and a lack of legitimacy.

Speaking during an interview with media outlets in Kakamega County at the rural home of former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala in Makunga village, during the 6th Edition of the Malala Super Cup Tournament, Gachagua stated that President Ruto should address pressing issues such as the economy, abductions, healthcare, and education, rather than using state machinery to stifle criticism.

“We have a desperate regime that has lost favour with the people of Kenya, and desperate people resort to desperate measures. A police officer threw teargas at us, but the meeting went on, and the goons sent to disrupt it were dealt with by the people. The public has decided not to entertain such nonsense,” said Gachagua.

He continued: “These are just desperate individuals with nothing to offer the people of Kenya. There are numerous unanswered questions about abductions, economic mismanagement, and the high cost of living. Instead of addressing these issues, they resort to attempts to disrupt our meetings.

“Such actions only agitate, embolden, and make the public more rebellious. This government has lost credibility, legitimacy, and goodwill.”

Gachagua urged leaders to avoid double-speak and confront the issue of surging abduction cases in Kenya.

“You cannot trust what this government says. President Ruto has repeatedly denied the existence of abductions, only to later claim he will put an end to them. The question remains: who is carrying them out? These contradictions erode public trust. The government was behind my recent attack, involving a police officer. Such acts of desperation will not change anything,” he said.

The former deputy president called on the government to release the four young men allegedly abducted by police officers, emphasising the need for action over empty promises.

“We want these young people to spend the New Year with their families. Mr President, you promised to end abductions, yet these young men are still missing. Kindly order their release. Addressing the people’s grievances is essential if you wish to govern effectively,” he added.

Commending Generation Z, Gachagua urged them to continue holding the government accountable while focusing on voter registration to address political issues in the 2027 elections.

“I commend our young people, the Gen Z, for their efforts. However, they need to go beyond social media and step up voter registration to fix the political challenges we face. I will always defend them when they are unfairly labelled criminals by the president. If they need my leadership, I am here for them,” he said.

Former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala announced that he had formally joined the opposition, issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to release the four abducted youths.

“You cannot govern through intimidation. We refuse to be intimidated,” Malala said.

“We demand the release of the four abductees within 72 hours. If this does not happen, we will mobilise mass protests. If necessary, the entire nation will be abducted in solidarity,” he added.

These sentiments were echoed by DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, who vowed to organise nationwide protests from January 1, if the abductions continued.

 

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Police Brutality Police Abductions
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo demands release of 82 abducted Kenyans
Kalonzo demands release of 82 abducted Kenyans
National
By James Wanzala
16 mins ago
Court directs police boss to produce in court seven missing persons
National
By Kamau Muthoni
16 mins ago
Children on migration face exploitation, violence, UN says
National
By Jacinta Mutura
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

2024: The year KRA trained its guns on paybill, till numbers
By Graham Kajilwa 16 mins ago
2024: The year KRA trained its guns on paybill, till numbers
Kenya's flying President and the high cost Kenyans bear
By Brian Otieno 6 hrs ago
Kenya's flying President and the high cost Kenyans bear
Enhanced Financial Health and Well-being Amongst Kenyans; Key for Economic Prosperity
By Esther Waititu 6 hrs ago
Enhanced Financial Health and Well-being Amongst Kenyans; Key for Economic Prosperity
Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
By Ndung’u Gachane 16 hrs ago
Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved