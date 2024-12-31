Gachagua to Ruto: Your regime is desperate and has nothing left to offer

From left, Former Cabinet Minister Eugene Wamalwa,former Vice President Rigathi Gachagua and former UDA Secretary Cleophas Malala arrive at Malala's home in Makunga in Mumias East on December 29,2024. Later on Gachugua graced the Cleo Malala football tournament at Lions grounds of Kakamega.[Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised the recent abductions of government critics, terming them as desperate attempts by President William Ruto to silence dissent over poor economic management and a lack of legitimacy.

Speaking during an interview with media outlets in Kakamega County at the rural home of former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala in Makunga village, during the 6th Edition of the Malala Super Cup Tournament, Gachagua stated that President Ruto should address pressing issues such as the economy, abductions, healthcare, and education, rather than using state machinery to stifle criticism.

“We have a desperate regime that has lost favour with the people of Kenya, and desperate people resort to desperate measures. A police officer threw teargas at us, but the meeting went on, and the goons sent to disrupt it were dealt with by the people. The public has decided not to entertain such nonsense,” said Gachagua.

He continued: “These are just desperate individuals with nothing to offer the people of Kenya. There are numerous unanswered questions about abductions, economic mismanagement, and the high cost of living. Instead of addressing these issues, they resort to attempts to disrupt our meetings.

“Such actions only agitate, embolden, and make the public more rebellious. This government has lost credibility, legitimacy, and goodwill.”

Gachagua urged leaders to avoid double-speak and confront the issue of surging abduction cases in Kenya.

“You cannot trust what this government says. President Ruto has repeatedly denied the existence of abductions, only to later claim he will put an end to them. The question remains: who is carrying them out? These contradictions erode public trust. The government was behind my recent attack, involving a police officer. Such acts of desperation will not change anything,” he said.

The former deputy president called on the government to release the four young men allegedly abducted by police officers, emphasising the need for action over empty promises.

“We want these young people to spend the New Year with their families. Mr President, you promised to end abductions, yet these young men are still missing. Kindly order their release. Addressing the people’s grievances is essential if you wish to govern effectively,” he added.

Commending Generation Z, Gachagua urged them to continue holding the government accountable while focusing on voter registration to address political issues in the 2027 elections.

“I commend our young people, the Gen Z, for their efforts. However, they need to go beyond social media and step up voter registration to fix the political challenges we face. I will always defend them when they are unfairly labelled criminals by the president. If they need my leadership, I am here for them,” he said.

Former UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala announced that he had formally joined the opposition, issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to release the four abducted youths.

“You cannot govern through intimidation. We refuse to be intimidated,” Malala said.

“We demand the release of the four abductees within 72 hours. If this does not happen, we will mobilise mass protests. If necessary, the entire nation will be abducted in solidarity,” he added.

These sentiments were echoed by DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, who vowed to organise nationwide protests from January 1, if the abductions continued.