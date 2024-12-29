DPP directs police, IPOA to complete abduction probe within three days

DPP Renson Mulele Ingonga. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed the Inspector General of Police and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite investigations into the reported abductions and forced disappearances of citizens.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 29, DPP Renson Ingonga directed the two institutions to provide an update within three days.

"It is apparent from the reports that there have been at least three suspected cases of abduction in December 2024 alone with the victims said to be Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru and Bernard Kavuli each of whom is yet to be traced after having been picked by unidentified people in questionable circumstances.

"...noting the gravity of the allegations and the immense public interest that the same has drawn, I have, pursuant to Article 157 (40 of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and IPOA to expedite the investigations…," said Ingonga.

Ingonga further stated that his office remains committed to carrying out its mandate in accordance with the rule of law.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported that at least 82 people have been kidnapped by "unidentified armed individuals" since the onset of anti-government protests in June, with 29 still missing.