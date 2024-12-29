How to avoid foodborne illnesses this festive season

A waiter at Koriema butchery in Baringo County chopping roasted goats meat gfor his customers on January 27,2023. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The holiday season is a time of joy, togetherness, and sharing. However, amid the festivities, there is often little consideration for the potential dangers associated with food preparation and handling.

In Kenya, as families and communities come together, the risk of food-borne illnesses rises significantly. This is particularly true in rural areas where large portions of food are cooked and shared at communal events.

Globally, unsafe food results in approximately 420,000 deaths annually, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). In Kenya, foodborne diseases claim the lives of an estimated 1,328 children each year due to diarrheal diseases caused by contaminated food. Nairobi alone records around 134 child deaths annually from these illnesses, while Laikipia reports 11. Despite these alarming numbers, the issue of food safety does not receive the attention it deserves.

READ: How does food get contaminated? Unsafe habits that lead to death

Kenya has experienced significant foodborne disease outbreaks in the past. For example, in 2009, an E. coli outbreak in Mandera led to severe gastroenteritis cases, and in 2016, an outbreak in Meru affected over 50 children, claiming at least two lives. These cases highlight the urgent need for better food safety practices.

Dr Akuom Odhiambo David, a general practitioner and medical superintendent at Muhoroni County Hospital, emphasizes that foodborne illnesses can occur in two primary forms: foodborne intoxications and foodborne infections. “Intoxications result from toxins produced by bacteria or viruses in food, often causing milder symptoms. Infections, on the other hand, involve pathogens entering the body and can lead to severe health complications.”

The most common sources of foodborne illnesses during holiday gatherings include: poultry and meat products, improper handling and undercooking can create breeding grounds for harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and E coli.

Proper temperatures

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common bacterial causes of food poisoning include salmonella, found primarily in raw poultry, eggs, and unpasteurized milk.

READ: How Kenya's food safety profile is worsening, and why it's time to act

E coli is often associated with undercooked beef and contaminated vegetables. Campylobacter, on the other hand, is commonly found in unpasteurized milk and undercooked poultry. Listeria can grow even at refrigeration temperatures in ready-to-eat deli meats and clostridium perfringens, often called the “buffet germ” due to its association with foods served in large quantities.

Unwashed vegetables, the doctor explains, especially those grown near untreated sewage systems or not thoroughly cleaned, can harbour dangerous pathogens.

“Failure to maintain proper temperatures can accelerate bacterial growth, especially in perishable foods,” explains Dr Akuom.

Symptoms of food poisoning can range from mild to severe and include, stomach pain and cramps, nausea and vomiting, lose or explosive stools, fever and decreased appetite.

“Temperature control is crucial in preventing bacterial growth,” Dr Akuom emphasizes.

Studies from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture show that bacteria multiply most rapidly between 40°F and 140°F (4°C to 60°C), doubling in number in as little as 20 minutes.

“However, certain symptoms necessitate immediate medical attention such as bloody diarrhoea, high fever (38-40 degrees Celsius), diarrhoea lasting more than three days and severe vomiting or inability to retain fluids,” says Dr Akuom.

Weakened immunity

Certain groups are more vulnerable to foodborne illnesses, the doctor explains, children’s developing immune systems make them susceptible to severe symptoms.

For pregnant women, he adds, complications can affect both mother and baby.

“Elderly individuals have weakened immunity thus increases their risk while immunocompromised persons face heightened vulnerability.”

Preventing foodborne illnesses starts with proper food handling and hygiene practices. Dr Akuom advises Kenyans to ensure all meats, poultry, and seafood are cooked to the appropriate temperatures to eliminate harmful bacteria.

“Wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling food and after using the restroom. Maintain clean preparation surfaces and utensils. Refrigerate leftovers promptly and avoid leaving perishable items at room temperature for extended periods,” says Dr Akuom.

Serve and eat food promptly to minimize the risk of bacterial growth and clean vegetables thoroughly under running water, especially those eaten raw.

Some foodborne illnesses can have long-term health consequences. The doctor explains, Hepatitis A and E, for instance, can be transmitted through contaminated vegetables and poor hygiene practices, causing severe liver damage if untreated. Other bacterial infections may result in complications such as kidney damage or chronic gastrointestinal issues.

ALSO READ: Experts warn on high risk of toxic food in city

In Mombasa County, public health officials have intensified efforts to promote food safety among traders and vendors. Joint training sessions with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) equip small-scale vegetable vendors (“mama mbogas”) with the knowledge and tools to maintain high hygiene standards.

GAIN’s “Vegetables for All” initiative encourages increased consumption of vegetables to improve nutrition. The program provides training on safe food handling and business management, ensuring that vendors can operate in clean environments. The introduction of market facilitators has streamlined the supply chain for mama mbogas, allowing them to access fresh produce efficiently and safely.

County’s public health officials have also heightened awareness among hotels and food handlers, urging strict compliance with health regulations. Medical certifications, regular inspections, and official certificates are being issued to guarantee adherence.

As the festive season climaxes, residents are being encouraged to prioritize their health by consuming quality food, eating at certified establishments, and maintaining clean surroundings to prevent food poisoning cases and other health risks.

Speaking in Jomvu, Public Health Officer for Mombasa County Hildergard Wasike, noted that they have been working closely with GAIN on various food safety trainings.

“We have done several activities together to train our traders to maintain high standards of hygiene and ensure they work in a clean environment,” Wasike noted.