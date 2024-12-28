Security lapses in Kenya Kwanza's 2024 administration

Protesters run inside the Kenyan Parliament compound after storming the building during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes. [AFP]

The Kenya Kwanza administration has faced several major security lapses since taking over the reins of power in September 2022.

From jailbreaks to rampant femicides, abductions, and extrajudicial killings, 2024 was a challenging year for Kenyans.

These challenges, coupled with leadership gaps in the security docket, have raised concerns about the government's capacity to maintain law and order. As we close off the year, we revisit some of the key incidents that have defined security under President William Ruto's administration.

June 25 Parliament breach

One of the most significant security lapses occurred during the Gen Z- led protests in June 2024.

Protesters breached Parliament security and stormed the August House at the height of demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Security experts have described this breach as the most critical since the failed 1982 coup attempt. Tragically, several protesters were killed by live ammunition as MPs fled for safety.

President Ruto condemned the breach, calling it "an unprecedented attack on Kenya's democracy."

Abductions and Enforced Disappearances

A sharp rise in abductions has cast a shadow over Ruto’s administration, with both local and international organisations expressing alarm.

The abductions, described as threats to human rights and democratic freedoms, have drawn widespread criticism.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service have both denied involvement, even as human rights groups accuse them of lacking accountability.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged the police to protect citizens, noting that many abductions, some caught on CCTV, remain unresolved.

Recent KNCHR data reveals that 29 people remain missing, and 13 others were abducted between January and September 2024. Many victims are believed to have been targeted for their criticism of the government.

Judiciary Intimidation

The relationship between the Judiciary and the Executive further deteriorated in 2024.

A major point of contention was the withdrawal of security for judges following rulings that displeased the government.

Critics accused the administration of using such actions to intimidate the judiciary, undermining its independence and the rule of law. The standoff between Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli and the High Court in September this year highlighted ongoing impunity and disregard for judicial authority.

Late General Francis Ogolla’s Chopper Crash

The sudden death of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Omondi Ogolla on April 18, 2024, sent shockwaves across the country.

Ogolla died in a helicopter crash in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, alongside nine other senior military personnel.

Ogolla, who had served less than a year in office, was the first post-independence CDF to die while in service.

Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahiriri was subsequently appointed to succeed him, as per Section 23 of the KDF Act, which requires the Defence Council to recommend the CDF for presidential appointment.

Shakahola Massacre

The Shakahola Forest massacre remains one of the darkest chapters in Kenya’s recent history. Over 400 bodies were exhumed from the forest in Malindi, while more than 600 people remain missing.

The incident exposed significant lapses in the country's security and intelligence services, with many questioning how such a large-scale tragedy could occur undetected.

The Kenya Kwanza administration's handling of security challenges in 2024 has raised serious concerns about governance and accountability.

From breaches of national institutions to systemic failures in addressing abductions and massacres, these incidents highlight the urgent need for reforms to restore public confidence in the country's security apparatus.